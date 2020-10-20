RHONY Star Leah McSweeney Teases Her New Sleepwear Line Happy Place: 'Cozy Is Coming'

The reality star and designer also runs her streetwear brand Married to the Mob, which she founded previously in 2004

Leah McSweeney is gearing up for the launch of her new premium sleepwear brand Happy Place.

Ahead of the line's official debut on Nov. 1, the 38-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star says that the release of the brand couldn't have come at a more perfect time amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Everyone wants to be comfortable and cozy right now because we’re dealing with such insanity in our lives," McSweeney told Page Six. "I have put so much work into my home and being comfortable in my home because we’re here so much [during the pandemic], but it’s also a state of mind."

She added, "Right now, our happy places are being challenged and we have to find new ones. And we’ve had to really think about what that means."

So, McSweeney set out to craft her new brand, which she described as "Cozy af," in a recent Instagram post.

According to Page Six, Happy Place will offer waffle-knit robes and blankets first, with both items made from 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton. Then, in the future, candles, t-shirts, home goods and more will become available for fans to buy also.

The company is "totally committed to sustainable manufacturing," the reality star told the outlet, and the packaging of each item is made from recycled materials.

Last month, McSweeney dropped a teaser of what to expect from her forthcoming line through an official Instagram account created for the brand. There, she teased a piece on the brand's social media account of a waffle knit robe in pink, light gray and dark gray shades.

The brand also hints at their sustainability efforts in their Instagram bio, with a positive message that reads, "Smile, it's free."

The new brand is not McSweeney's first venture in the fashion world, as the designer also runs streetwear brand Married to the Mob, which she founded previously in 2004.

Featuring shirts with bold sayings such as "Good d--- will imprison you" and "Well behaved bitches seldom make history," the line also features her RHONY catchphrase from her debut season: "Bitch I elevate this sh--."

"I kind of grappled with doing another brand because Married to the Mob has been my baby, you know," she told Page Six. "But I love the project so much and I feel like it’s such a good time [to launch]."