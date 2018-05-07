Before Tinsley Mortimer was a Real Housewife of New York City, she was a Real Gal About Town in N.Y.C. The socialite ran with a fabulously fashionable crowd and attended the swankiest events — from throwing charitable galas to attending star-studded soirées, Mortimer saw it all — including inside the famed Met Gala. So when she stopped by the PeopleStyle offices, we needed to ask her all about her Met Gala experiences. Watch her take a trip down memory lane in the video, above.

She first attended back in 2005 when the theme was “House of Chanel,” in a pink pouffy ball gown made specifically for her. “I don’t know how more Tinsley you can get than pink, pouffy and a bow,” she gushed about the dress, which she “loved.”

When she attended for the second time in 2006, she accompanied Tommy Hilfiger in a special turquoise ball gown he made just for her. He incorporated both Mortimer’s style through the large, oversize skirt and the theme “Anglomania” by adding a plaid pattern in the pockets and as the trim of the skirt.

And in 2007, she wore a “Barbie Doll-ish” dress thanks to Versace, who hooked her up with a sexy, curve-hugging gown for the “Poiret: King of Fashion” exhibit opening. And while she didn’t exactly dress on theme, she says she “didn’t care because I was with Donatella [Versace] and looked amazing.”

Looking back, she still gushes about her experiences at each gala because in the end she says she’s “this little girl from Virginia so to be in New York and to be attending this ball was just incredible.” Adding: “It’s super glam and super fun.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.