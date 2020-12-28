RHONY's Leah McSweeney Reveals She Had a Christmas 'Boob Lift' Over the Holidays

The reality star also got a rhinoplasty and a septoplasty from the same New York City-based doctor in September

Leah McSweeney is ending the year with a little nip and tuck.

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of New York City star, 38, revealed she got a breast augmentation and "boob lift" over the holidays, telling her Instagram followers she "can’t wait to show off" her "new and improved girls" once they've healed.

“As I lay here for days recovering from my Xmas boob lift and augmentation (yes it’s a skims velour suit and it feels like heaven) all I can wonder is how the f the Kardashians find the time to recover from all their work 😂” she joked. “The other thing is...I can’t wait to show off the new and improved girls.”

McSweeney also shared that the “#ChristmasBoobs” procedure was conducted by New York City-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Daniel Maman, and warned social media trolls that any negative comments won’t bother her.

Image zoom Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“PS. If you are going to leave judgmental shaming type comments just know I already deal with Bunny regularly and it won’t phase me 🤣” McSweeney quipped, referring to her strained relationship with mom Bunny McSweeney, which has been documented on the Bravo reality show.

While some Instagram users ignored the caption and criticized her decision to go under the knife, others (including RHONY costar Sonja Morgan) left supportive comments and wished the fashion designer a speedy recovery.

"Awesome. 👏🏻 Go girl 💞" Morgan wrote. "Realest b***h in the game ✨✨✨speedy healing 🙌🏼" jewelry designer Manon von Gerkan added.

And this is not the first time the reality star has been honest about getting plastic surgery. Earlier this year, when fans started asking McSweeney about some black and blue bruises on her face, she revealed that Dr. Maman had operated on her nose. "I am not trying to hide anything from anybody," she said on Instagram Stories at the time.

Image zoom Credit: Leah McSweeney/Instagram

"People are [messaging] me like crazy inquiring why I have black eyes, asking me if I got a nose job, asking me if I got beat up. I am not trying to hide anything from anybody," McSweeney said in September, showing off her bruises and bandages. "I got a rhinoplasty and a septoplasty and I could not be happier."

The Bravo star made the decision to go under the knife because she had "been wanting [a nose job] for so freaking long."

"Now I can also breathe, which is great. And I love my doctor. He's a great guy. He's an amazing doctor. His name is Dr. Daniel Maman," McSweeney said.