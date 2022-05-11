Jennifer Aydin Lost Her 9-Carat Diamond at 45th Birthday Bash: 'I Was Ready to Search Vacuum Bags'

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was celebrating with a glitzy bash at the Venetian in Garfield, NJ, when her diamond popped off the band

Jennifer Aydin partied so hard for her 45th birthday she nearly lost her 9-carat diamond ring from husband Bill.

It all went down over the weekend as The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was ringing in her new year with a glitzy bash at the Venetian in Garfield. It wasn't until after the party that Aydin looked down and noticed her massive canary sparkler was gone. Determined to get her jewel back, Aydin and her brother went back to the venue the following day, which she documented on her Instagram Story.

"On my way to the Venetian to look for my stone! Praying to St. Anthony," Aydin wrote over a photo that shows her empty setting. Aydin later revealed that the stone had been found, which she tells PEOPLE is "a miracle."

"We came home from my fantastic birthday party, and I wanted to take some pictures in my dress," Aydin says of her festive purple ensemble. "I start posing, adjusting my dress and I see that my stone is gone. I gasped so loud."

Trying to trace her steps, Aydin began looking at pictures she had taken at the Venetian. When she zoomed in one shot, she saw there was no diamond.

Jennifer Aydin lost ring Credit: Jennifer Aydin/Instagram

"I said, 'It's at the Venetian!'" Aydin tells PEOPLE. It was in that moment that she threw on some slippers and headed back to the venue with her brother that same night.

"There was nobody there. So, my brother Michael was like, 'Wake me up in the morning. We'll go first thing.'"

"We get to The Venetian about 8:15 a.m. [the next day]. Nobody is there. The doors are locked. We then go to where the service entrance is and tugged on the door. It was open."

Jennifer Aydin lost ring Credit: Jennifer Aydin/Instagram

When Aydin walked inside she was met by an employee, who she begged to let her into the space where her party was.

"My stomach was in knots... the room had already been cleaned and prepped for a party that was happening that day."

"I was ready to search their vacuum bags and that's when Michael came up to me and puts something in my hand. He goes, 'Happy Mother's Day' and there was my stone."

As for where it was, Aydin says "right smack in the middle of the dance floor like a star."

"It is insane! It was like it was waiting for me. I really do believe that God was protecting me."

Aydin isn't quite sure how the stone fell out, but says: "I had these percussionists at my party and we were all taking turns banging on drums. Banging, banging!"

Right now, the jewel is being kept safe in a deposit box until it can be remounted.