"My breasts weren't really on my priority list until I saw how good hers looked," Dolores Catania said, crediting her RHONJ costar Teresa Giudice with inspiring her third breast augmentation

RHONJ's Dolores Catania Says Teresa Giudice Inspired Her New Breast Implants: Hers 'Were Best'

Dolores Catania kicked off "surgery season" with some help from a friend.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, credited her costar Teresa Giudice with inspiring her latest breast augmentation during an interview with RealSelf. "I was looking around at boobs all the time, to see which ones I liked best, and I really felt that Teresa Giudice's were best," she said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My breasts weren't really on my priority list until I saw how good hers looked and realized how much of an improvement I could have," Catania added. "It really lit a fire under my ass because I knew that I could get a better result with different implants."

She had the procedure on October 26, after healing from a recent tummy tuck, explaining that she didn't like the way her previous implants "hung as my weight fluctuated" due to a thyroid issue.

"Of course, nobody's body is symmetrical, but it was such a noticeable difference, and I just wanted them done right," said Catania.

Catania noted that she had her first augmentation when her breasts "just kind of deflated" after giving birth to son Frankie and daughter Gabrielle. The procedure was part of her "after-divorce [makeover]," following her split from ex-husband Frank Catania, and she later had breast revision surgery six or seven years ago.

RELATED VIDEO: RHONJ's Dolores Catania Reveals Tummy Tuck Surgery After Losing 25 Lbs.: 'I Have No Regrets'

The Jersey native has no been shy about her experience with cosmetic procedures in the past. "You can't wake up every day feeling unhappy about yourself. I'm a big advocate of doing what you need to do in order to love yourself," she told PEOPLE in July 2020.

"I'm turning 50 this year," Catania added. "And I said, 'This is the year where I'm going to do anything I've thought about or held off on. I'm ready to do it.'"