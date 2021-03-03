Dolores Catania on the Plastic Surgery Procedure She Wants Next: 'I'm Considering a Thigh Lift'

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star already went under the knife for a breast augmentation, tummy tuck, face lift, liposuction and Brazilian butt lift

"I'm considering getting a thigh lift," the Bravo star, 50, told NewBeauty when asked if she would ever do any other tweaks. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a thigh lift reshapes the upper portion of the lower body "by reducing excess skin and fat, resulting in smoother skin and better-proportioned contours."

Catania, who describes herself as "no stranger to plastic surgery," has previously gone under the knife for a breast augmentation, Brazilian butt lift, face lift, liposuction and most recently, a tummy tuck.

"You have to be mentally and physically ready. If you're considering getting a tummy tuck, the timing has to be right and so does the doctor — you really have to research the doctor and his or her work, and speak to patients who have gone to them, too," the star told NewBeauty. "It's also important that, when you get home, to have help and a plan in place. You're not going to be picking up anything or doing any strenuous work, which is the biggest thing. The downtime is a big factor in healing."

Catania opened up to PEOPLE last summer about her tummy tuck surgery and recovery, which was something she had been considering for quite some time.

"I had lost 25 lbs. from dieting and still wasn't completely comfortable with my body. I found myself still wanting to cover up," she said. "Once I hit my goal weight and I knew that my stomach wouldn't be the way I wanted it to even if I worked out, I knew it was time."

Image zoom Credit: Dolores Catania

"I'm turning 50 this year," the RHONJ star added. "And I said, 'This is the year where I'm going to do anything I've thought about or held off on. I'm ready to do it.' And I've thought about a tummy tuck for a while."

After doing extensive research on surgeons in her area, Catania found Dr. Joseph Michaels to perform the procedure.

Although Catania had plenty of support from her co-stars with her decision, her boyfriend, David Principe, wasn't too pleased, which viewers have been seeing play out on the new season of the show.

Catania told PEOPLE last July that she didn't tell Principe until the night before she was having the surgery. "I didn't want him talking me out of it," she said. "He's angry but he will get over it. I know at the end of the day he wants me to be happy and this is what made me happy."