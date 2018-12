On May 5, Danielle Staub walked down the aisle to marry Marty Caffrey in a sunset bohemian beach ceremony held at the Luna Beach Club on the Bahamas’ North Bimini Island. Though Caffrey filed for divorce just four months later in August, and the couple are still estranged, their wedding aired on Sunday’s Real Housewives of New Jeresy. Here’s what didn’t make the hour-long episode’s cut.