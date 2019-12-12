RHOC's Tamra Judge Claps Back at Age Shaming Comment with Bikini Body Photo

Tamra Judge is proving age is just a number!

The 52-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County showed off her toned and tan bikini body in a series of Instagram photos Wednesday, clapping back after her fellow costars for age-shaming her on Tuesday night’s episode of the Bravo reality show.

In the series of photos, Judge flaunts a yellow, blue and purple woven bikini as she throws her hands up for a mirror selfie.

“Cheers to being “old & geriatric,” she sarcastically captioned the photo, adding the hashtags “age shamming [sic],” “52,” “grandma,” “4kids,” “fit mom,” “my hips work” and “fit old lady.”

Judge also added a series of subsequent paparazzi shots to the post that captured the reality star standing poolside with a beer while wearing the swimsuit.

Her post garnered nearly 64 thousand likes and a plethora of supportive comments.

“Fist [sic] of all those 2 shouldn’t ever comment on your age and looks. They could never dream of having your bod 🔥🔥,” one user wrote.

Added another, “Kelly and Emily will be there one day and they won’t even come close to looking as good as you. #rhoc.”

“You look great, Tamra! Most women 20 years your junior aren’t as healthy and fit as you are. You’re fire hot, beautiful, and intelligent, and everyone knows it. 😘,” a third user chimed in.

Watched @BravoRHOC last night & was shocked to hear @RealOCEmily bash me about my age of 57. Referencing me as “old, I should be in a convalescent home, and geriatric”. Really? I can’t change my DOB and you will get there too. #disrespectful #rude — Vicki Gunvalson (@vgunvalson) December 11, 2019

During Tuesday’s episode, RHOC star Emily Simpson slammed Vicki Gunvalson and Judge for being “old and geriatric,” which Gunvalson later reacted to on Twitter.

“Watched @BravoRHOC last night & was shocked to hear @RealOCEmily bash me about my age of 57. Referencing me as ‘old, I should be in a convalescent home, and geriatric.’ Really? I can’t change my DOB and you will get there too. #disrespectful #rude,” the reality star tweeted.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.