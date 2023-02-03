'RHOC' 's Emily Simpson Shows Off Facelift: 'I Still Look Like Myself'

Emily Simpson is happy with the results of her facelift.

On Friday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 47, shared before-and-after photos following a facelift.

In the caption, she explained her decision and the moment she decided she wanted to undergo the procedure.

"Being middle-aged, gaining 30 pounds and then losing it, menopause," she wrote. "WHO knows what the exact culprit is 🤷‍♀️but a couple years ago I was watching myself on TV, and to my utter surprise I realized that I had completely lost my jawline."

She went to three consultations and did "a lot of research" before going to Dr. Siamak Agha for the operation, which she described as a "mini lower face/ neck lift."

"He did an amazing job because I still look like myself… just like myself before my jawline packed up and left town," the reality star said.

Simpson shared her history with Dr. Agha, noting, "He also did my breast implant removal, lift and fat transfer for my chest followed up by another surgery recently that I'll talk more about soon!"

The reality star continued with an encouraging message for women.

"Also, just a reminder that all women are allowed to choose what they do with their bodies and how they would like to age. From completely natural to surgery … it's up to each woman ❤️❤️," she wrote.

She clarified that despite getting plastic surgery, she's "still" active and fit, however, she decided to take another route as she gets older.

"I still work out hard and work out consistently, but once you reach a certain age there are just things you cannot change naturally. I choose a combo approach 😂," she said.

Simpson is no stranger to opening up about cosmetic and plastic surgery she's had done. In 2021, she opened up to PEOPLE about getting her lip fillers dissolved.

"I haven't had any fillers done for at least a year or more," Simpson told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "I believe the filler had migrated on my face and there was too much right underneath my eyes. It gave me what I call 'The Cabbage Patch Kid' look which made me lose my eyes. The area directly under my eyes was too puffy."

Simpson, who said she started getting fillers about eight years prior, knew it was time to do something when saw the effects of the build-up in pictures.

"I recently started noticing that I didn't like how I looked in photos and it was hard to see my eyes when I smiled," she said. "I knew there was a build-up of too much filler in the wrong places."

Luckily, the fix was simple. "The only slight pain I felt was from the needle prick," the lawyer and party planner said. "The doctor injected a solution that immediately dissolved the filler. There's no pain, but you can immediately see the puffiness caused by the filler begin to dissipate."