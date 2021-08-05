The Bravo stars tells PEOPLE why she wanted to fix some previous work she did on her face: "It gave me what I call 'The Cabbage Patch Kid' look ... too puffy"

RHOC's Emily Simpson Shows Off a New Look After Getting Filler Dissolved: 'It Was Too Puffy'

Before the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County began filming, Emily Simpson got camera-ready with a trip to the esthetician. But rather than doing a little filler fuel-up, she decided to get hers dissolved instead.

Simpson paid a visit to Orange County M.D. Jennifer Armstrong to dissolve the filler that "migrated" under her eyes. On Armstrong's Instagram account, she shared side-by-side before and after pics showing Simpson's noticeably altered under-eye area.

"I haven't had any fillers done for at least a year or more," Simpson tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I believe the filler had migrated on my face and there was too much right underneath my eyes. It gave me what I call 'The Cabbage Patch Kid' look which made me lose my eyes. The area directly under my eyes was too puffy."

Simpson, who says she started getting fillers about eight years ago, knew it was time to do something when saw the effects of the build-up in pictures.

"I recently started noticing that I didn't like how I looked in photos and it was hard to see my eyes when I smiled," she said. "I knew there was a build-up of too much filler in the wrong places."

Luckily, the fix was simple. "The only slight pain I felt was from the needle prick," the lawyer and party planner says. "The doctor injected a solution that immediately dissolved the filler. There's no pain, but you can immediately see the puffiness caused by the filler begin to dissipate."

In her Instagram post, Armstrong explained that sometimes filler needs to be added back "to the right place" afterwards, which is what she did with Simpson.

"As I get older, I get very dark circles under my eyes and I do need a little amount of filler to combat that," Simpson shares. "However, the key is getting a subtle amount and in the right places!"

This isn't the first time Simpson has shared changes to her appearance on social media. Last year, Simpson got candid about two big transformations with before-and-after photos proudly showcasing her figure after losing weight and having her breast implants removed. Simpson told her followers that she gained back her confidence in the process.

"I never wanted to show these photos publicly because I'm ashamed of where I let myself get, but here I am showing my transformation because I want to be transparent with you all," the reality star wrote in November. "I worked my butt off to get here and Im so proud of how far Ive come and continue to go!"

"I lost myself and my confidence through gaining 30 lbs. in one year in front of millions of people on a Reality TV Show," continued Simpson, who underwent a hip replacement surgery in October 2019. "Here I am a year and a half later feeling sexy, confident in my own skin, and like the EMILY I am meant to be!"

Filming of season 16 of RHOC kicked off in early July, when Heather Dubrow (who is returning four years after exiting the show) shared a sneak peek with the production crew.