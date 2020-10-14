The reality star said she wants to "air on the side of safety" and have them removed after learning about breast implant illness

RHOC 's Emily Simpson Reveals She Is Getting Her Breast Implants Removed: 'I'm Kind of Excited'

Emily Simpson is opening up about her decision to go back under the knife.

In a recent interview with E! News, the Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed that she is having surgery to remove her breast implants over concerns of potential health risks.

In addition to getting fit following her hip surgery last year, Simpson told the outlet she is "kind of excited" to remove her implants and continue her journey to be her healthiest self.

"Also along with this whole health journey, I'm also having my breast implants removed on Monday," Simpson revealed ahead of Wednesday's RHOC premiere. "I'm kind of excited about that too."

The 44-year-old explained that her decision came after learning more about breast implant illness.

"I read a lot about breast implant illness, like joint pain and a lot of things that people have are connected to having silicone implants," Simpson said, adding that her "arthritis has gotten really bad over the last couple of years."

"I'm not a doctor, I don't know if the two correlate," she admitted. "But I just thought to air on the side of safety and just to have them removed so that's what I'm gonna do."

The reality star also noted that her husband Shane has been "supportive" of her decision.

"He doesn't have a problem with it, he's just supportive of whatever it is that makes me happy and makes me feel good about myself," she said.

"'Cause if I'm happy and I feel good about myself, then I'm nice to him," she continued. "So he's just like, 'Whatever you need to do so that,' you know? What is it? Happy wife, happy life."

Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration issued a “final guidance” regarding the health risk of breast implants, concluding that implant manufacturers should include a black box warning.

The warning is the agency's most stringent, named for the black box that frames the language calling attention to "serious or life threatening risks."

The updated guidance is a response to findings on the health risks associated with breast implants, including breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) — a rare but potentially deadly cancer.

There is also the risk of patients developing “breast implant illness,” which can cause fatigue, brain fog, muscle or joint pain and rash, according to the FDA.

Last month, a study published in the Annals of Plastic Surgery found that removing breast implants relieved those symptoms, and others, for patients who had previously gotten breast implant surgery and developed breast implant illness.