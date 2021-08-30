The star revealed that she got a "little face refresh" for her 40th birthday earlier this year

RHOC Alum Jo De La Rosa Shares Her Plastic Surgery 'Glow Up' in Candid Video: 'So Happy I Did This'

Fifteen years after appearing on season 1 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Jo De La Rosa is once again sharing her life with the world.

Over the weekend, the O.G. reality star posted a vlog entitled "My Plastic Surgery Journey" to her YouTube channel. In the description, De La Rosa explained that she "made a big decision to get a little face refresh" for her 40th birthday earlier this year.

"I'm sharing my plastic surgery journey so you can see everything I went through," she continued. "It's been about 6 months now since I got my nose and under-eyes done and I'm so happy with my results! Meet my plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Niccole, and his incredible team at CosmetiCare that made it all happen!"

At the beginning of the video, De La Rosa explained that she was going to remove the "little swoop" on the bridge of her nose. "I've been thinking about it for a really long time," she shared of the procedure.

MY PLASTIC SURGERY JOURNEY- JO DE LA ROSA Credit: JO DE LA ROSA/YouTube

The star also said that doctors would be removing fat from her stomach and injecting it under her eyes to correct under-eye bags that have naturally changed with age.

"I'm nervous!" she said, before arriving at CosmetiCare in Newport Beach, California.

During the consultation, De La Rosa showed her doctor photos of Blake Lively. "She has this really soft, feminine nose," the reality star said. "That's the goal."

Jo de la rosa/Instagram Credit: Jo de la rosa/Instagram

The star filmed the morning of her procedure and her final consultation with her doctor before going under the knife. She then appeared on camera a week after the surgery to share an update on her recovery.

"Good morning, it is about a week after I have gotten my surgery. As you can see, I'm a little banged up. By a little, I mean a lot," De La Rosa said with a laugh. "We have raccoon eyes happening because [of] my darker skin. Dr. Niccole said I would bruise, so that's what's happening here."

But the pain was worth it for the former Bravo celeb, who was seemingly thrilled with the results, after getting the cast and stitches removed during a post-op appointment. She also documented herself getting a painful (yet very effective!) V-Beam Lazer treatment to reduce under-eye bruising.

De La Rosa ended the vlog with a six-month update to show off her fully healed face.

"My nose is a lot thinner...and then the bump that I had is gone. It's nice and smooth. My under-eyes are so much smoother with what they did."