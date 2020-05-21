The Bravo co-stars wore the same Rotate Birger Christensen blazer dress on Wednesday night's episode

A Pretty Mess! Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi Wear the Same Dress to the Same Party on RHOBH

Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi have the same zip code and a similar sense of style.

The reality show co-stars showed up to a dinner party wearing identical Rotate Birger Christensen pink jacquard blazer dresses and sleek ponytails during Wednesday night’s episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which both women teased on their Instagram accounts.

Garcelle Beauvais also rocked a pink blazer dress at the get-together — she paired her velvet, double-breasted style with purple over-the-knee boots, a colorful clutch and diamond hair clips.

Seemingly displeased in her confessional, Girardi simply said, “Really?” as she glared at the camera. But Rinna had a much different reaction, jumping up and down with excitement and screaming, “That’s never happened!”

“We look amazing,” the "Pretty Mess" singer, 48, said in the clip, before greeting her Bravo co-star with a hug.

Rinna, 56, then gave fans a recap of the other times she and Girardi have matched in her RHOBH confessional — on the season 7 reunion, both women wore gold Christian Louboutin pumps, and in 2018, Rinna hilariously channeled her friend for Halloween in a blonde wig and white over-the-knee boots.

The reality stars poked fun at their most recent twinning moment on Wednesday morning, sharing the teaser clip and an Instagram photo in which both look annoyed by the fashion faux pas.

"We are a whole Mood. Tonight #RHOBH @bravotv 9pm 💗💗 dress @rotatebirgerchristensen," Rinna wrote alongside the photo. While Girardi captioned her post, "Two girls, same dress."

"Barbie gurls 💕💕" celebrity stylist Brad Goreski wrote under Rinna's post. Another social media user pointed out their close resemblance, joking, "I thought this was Kris [Jenner] and Khloé [Kardashian] when I first glanced!!"

Not only did they twin at the dinner party, but in their promotional looks too! This season, both ladies chose similar high-shine metallic puff-sleeve dresses in different colors. Rinna opted for a magenta pink option while filming her confessionals, and Girardi wore a bright blue version in this season's opener.

The sweet posts from Rinna and Girardi come after fellow RHOBH stars Denise Richards and Kyle Richards rehashed some on-air drama, leading to a less-than-sweet exchange on their own Instagram accounts.

During the May 6 and May 13 episodes of the Bravo reality series, Kyle, 51, was recorded calling Denise, 49, a "ragamuffin" at an outdoor pizza party held at Denise's new Malibu home. "Denise is like, 'Oh, what do you care?' Like you look like a f---ing ragamuffin. F--- you!" Kyle was recorded telling Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Kyle later apologized for the name-calling after Denise poked fun at the comment, using "ragamuffin" as the hashtag in an Instagram post looking back at past magazines where she graced the cover.

"Going down memory lane with this #ragamuffin," she wrote.

Kyle was quick to comment on Denise's sneer, apologizing for her remark on the show, noting that she "was not the best version of [herself] that night."

"Denise, you are absolutely beautiful. There is no doubt about that. I was exhausted, emotional & felt everyone was coming at me. I got upset because I thought you of all people would get what I was saying because you yourself say you don't get the glam thing and just wear a messy top knot," she explained in the comment.