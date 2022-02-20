RHOBH Alum Eileen Davidson Is Auctioning Clothing from Bravo Series and Soap Operas for Charity

All proceeds from the auctioned items will benefit Project Angel Food, a nonprofit working to deliver meals to sick people

You can now own a special piece of clothing from Eileen Davidson's closet!

On Friday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 62, announced on Instagram that she is auctioning some of her most memorable pieces from the hit Bravo reality series, as well as soap operas The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives.

The actress played Ashley Abbott on the former for more than 30 years, in addition to portraying Kristen DiMera on the latter.

"You too can be part of the drama! Make a bid on some of the clothes I've worn on #RHOBH #YR #DOOL and more, proceeds will benefit @projectangelfood via @auctioncause & @ebay," Davidson wrote in the caption.

Image Credit: Michael Larsen/Bravo

The items include shoes, dresses, and overalls, among other items, and are being sold on eBay. All proceeds will benefit Project Angel Food, a nonprofit working to deliver meals to sick people.

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna commented on the post writing, "Yes!!!!!!!!"

Davidson joined the show in season 5, but said goodbye to the Real Housewives franchise in 2017 after three seasons. In a statement to PEOPLE confirming her departure, the actress said the move was "best" for her and her family.