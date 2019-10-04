Image zoom Revolve

Your favorite denim brand is expanding.

Revolve’s celebrity-approved line, GRLFRND, just launched a 55-piece ready-to-wear collection of trendy statement pieces and street style basics – which means a little online shopping has now been added to your weekend to-do list.

The collection is available now exclusively at revolve.com in sizes XXS-XL with prices ranging from $78 to $998.

GRLFRND’s first-ever departure from denim features an array of leather separates, trench coats, power suits, crop tops and more — essentially, you should expect to see all of your favorite Instagram influencers wearing it this Fall.

RELATED: The 3 Best Sales Happening This Weekend and Exactly What to Buy

“Denim is a core part of our business and GRLFRND has been loved by our customers since it launched in 2016,” Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer of REVOLVE, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to now offer ready-to-wear styles from a brand that our customers already trust for quality denim.”

GRLFRND’s signature jeans are vintage-inspired and figure-flattering. Often worn by Hollywood cool girls like Winnie Harlow, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, pair them with a blazer for an easy day-time look or stilettos for a night out on the town.

And GRLFRND’s ready-to-wear collection is be just as versatile, with a good mix of neutral colors and statement-making prints (including bright orange snakeskin!)

RELATED: We Found Emily Ratajkowski’s Exact Over-the-Knee Boots on Major Sale — Plus More Celeb-Inspired Styles to Shop

See how influencers and models like Romee Strijd and Danielle Bernstein styled the pieces during Paris Fashion Week in campaign images below!

Image zoom Buy it! Jeane Suit Jacket, $350; Buy it! Cameron Trousers, $228; Jeane Suit Jacket, $350; revolve.com Cameron Trousers, $228; revolve.com Revolve

Image zoom Buy it! Shea Leather Shorts, $338; Shea Leather Shorts, $338; revolve.com Revolve

Image zoom Buy it! Eryka Bodysuit, $128; Eryka Bodysuit, $128; revolve.com Revolve

Image zoom Buy it! Marsden Jumpsuit, $365; Marsden Jumpsuit, $365; revolve.com Revolve

This announcement comes just months after another exciting launch from Revolve: a collaboration with popular fashion blogger, Camila Coelho.

“I have worked with Revolve for more than four years now, and when it came to creating my own brand I couldn’t ask for a more trustworthy partner to align with,” Coelho, who boasts over 8 million followers on Instagram told PEOPLE in June. “I’m so grateful to have their support!”