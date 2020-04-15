Image zoom Revolve

If there’s one thing that entices shoppers these days, it’s not massive sales and special promotions; it’s not early releases of anticipated products; and it’s not new lines catering to our current lifestyles. It’s at least one of those things plus complimentary hand sanitizer. In the past, retailers may have offered a free gift to incentivize shoppers, but demand for hand sanitizer is undeniably huge right now — and you can kill two birds with one stone by shopping Revolve’s insane sale with markdowns up to 65 percent off. In addition to the savings, Revolve shoppers will receive a free bottle of Clark’s Botanicals hand sanitizer with every purchase of $100 or more. For any of us unable to find hand sanitizer still in stock, this is definitely a productive spin to our online shopping.

The hand sanitizer promises to kill 99.9 percent of germs and contains 71 percent of its active ingredient, ethyl alcohol (the CDC recommends using hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent when you don’t have access to soap and water). To take advantage of this special perk, enter the promo code HAND at checkout.

While that offer alone may have you clicking over to Revolve’s site, there are plenty of other exciting deals you’ll want to take advantage of. Normally pricey brands — including Kylie Jenner-loved brand Cotton Citizen and mega-influencer Camila Coelho’s namesake clothing line with Revolve — are majorly on sale right now. Believe it or not, the time will come when we’re allowed to congregate again, and you’ll probably want to flock to your favorite local spots and max out your time spent with friends — so you’ll need some new cute clothes on hand when that happens.

If you can’t bare to think about anything other than comfort right now, though, Revolve has the hook up there, too, with discounts on top sleepwear, loungewear, and activewear collections from brands like Cosabella, Free People, Monrow, Spiritual Gangster, Beyond Yoga, and Adidas. And that’s literally just to name a few.

In addition to the free hand sanitizer offer, Revolve’s free shipping and returns policy still applies to your purchases. The only thing to note is that if you do decide to make a return, you’ll have to send back your bottle of Clark’s Botanicals with it to get a full refund. Take a peek at some of the biggest markdowns from celeb-approved brands below, and you’ll be on your way to having the freshest hands and ‘fits.

