9 Cute Dresses and Jumpsuits for When You Just Can’t Wear Another Pair of Sweatpants

We love cute and cozy loungewear sets as much as the next person, but these days, getting dressed up is an occasion in itself. If you’re tired of wearing the same old sweats on repeat and looking to jazz up your spring wardrobe for less, we know just the place to do so: Revolve.

Known for all things trendy and stylish, Revolve is a go-to for fashionistas, influencers, and celebrities. What it’s not known for is its incredible sale section, but it definitely should be. It’s constantly being filled with new markdowns, and right now, they’re up to 75 percent off.

There are over 21,000 items to choose from in Revolve’s sale section right now, including clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories. If you’re getting tired of your sweats, we’ve picked out nine of the prettiest dresses and jumpsuits to shop for a quick fashion pick-me-up. From a strapless jacquard satin midi dress for $166 off its original price to a wide-leg jumpsuit for 72 percent off, you’re sure to find something to bring your spring wardrobe to life. (Bonus: Revolve offers free shipping!)

If you’re ready to put your sweats away for a day, scroll down to shop our nine favorite dresses and jumpsuits on sale now at Revolve.

Buy It! Minkpink Purity Strapless Midi Dress, $80 (orig. $119); revolve.com

Buy It! ASTR the Label Warwick Jumpsuit, $42 (orig. $148); revolve.com

Buy It! Camila Coehlo Lucia Dress, $62 (orig. $228); revolve.com

Buy It! House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Mora Dress, $115 (orig. $188); revolve.com

Buy It! Lovers + Friends Alexa Midi Dress, $63 (orig. $230); revolve.com

Buy It! Privacy Please Mojave Jumpsuit, $50 (orig. $178); revolve.com

Buy It! Majorelle Princeton Midi Dress, $92 (orig. $218); revolve.com

Buy It! Tularosa Jay Dress, $96 (orig. $298); revolve.com

Buy It! Lovers + Friends Haven Midi Dress, $98 (orig. $238); revolve.com