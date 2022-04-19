Revolve Responds to Complaints Comparing Its Coachella Event to Fyre Festival

The clothing retailer apologized after some influencers complained they were forced to wait for transportation for hours and were unable to get into the 2022 Revolve Festival

Clothing retailer Revolve is speaking out amid social media comparisons between its annual Coachella Revolve Festival and 2017's mismanaged Fyre Festival.

In some media posts, some influencers alleged they were left stranded in route to the Revolve Festival, held at the Merv Griffin Estate in La Quinta, California near Coachella, after transportation issues forced them to wait for shuttles for hours without food or water in the desert heat.

A representative for Revolve told PEOPLE in statement that they worked with "all appropriate city and safety authorities to ensure a safe and secure path for guests" for the event.

"With an event of this magnitude, city regulations mandate an off-site location for guest check-in and parking, as well as licensed shuttle transportation to and from the venue," the representative said. "The off-site lot was set up with guest parking, as well as rideshare drop-off and pickup access with added WIFI for car booking, restrooms, shade, water, medics and security."

"As the festival was reaching capacity late Saturday afternoon, shuttle access to the venue was limited in order to remain in compliance with safety requirements causing longer wait times for entry and resulting in some guests not being able to attend the festival," the representative continued. "The safety of our guests is of the utmost importance to us and we will always make that a priority."

"We sincerely apologize to all the guests who were impacted," the representative concluded. "We always strive to provide a great experience and we promise to do better."

The Revolve Festival — which was put on in partnership with hospitality company The h.wood Group — was attended by celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Timothée Chalamet and Post Malone.

However, some influencers took to social media to share their negative experience getting to the festival — or not being able to attend at all — due to logistical issues.

Los Angeles magazine's Joseph Kapsch tweeted about the situation on Saturday.

"Sources on the ground telling us there is apparently drama going down at Revolve Festival, that 'sinks to level of Fryre Festival,' Influencers stranded in the dirt with no water, under the hot sun for HOURS, waiting for buses that were coming to bring them to the actual festival," Kapsch wrote. "'Alleged fights, screaming, everyone is dizzy.'"

TikToker Averie Bishop shared a video describing "absolute chaos" at the event. She claimed was not let into the festival after waiting for a shuttle for at least two hours.

"There was pushing, shoving, shouting, yanking people in front of the buses, standing it between the buses while they were moving just to get on these busses and get to the Revolve Festival. Big yikes," she said.