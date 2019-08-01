Image zoom

Revolve’s Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona crosses the globe with Instagram’s most recognizable influencers. And while she’s become a fashion authority in her own right (one scroll through her feed and you’ll want to raid her closet), Gerona’s focus remains on building the business through fostering the brand’s strong social media presence, which has quickly catapulted Revolve to one of the fastest growing online retailers.

In June, Gerona helped the $1.2 billion brand go public in one of the most stylish IPO’s to hit the New York Stock Exchange. She even wore a Lovers + Friends shirt dress for the occasion.

“It was such a surreal moment,” she tells PEOPLE of completing the company’s public offering. “It truly was a once in a lifetime experience, and I’m super grateful that I got to contribute in making it happen. It has been years (and years!) in the making and to experience it with the people I love and look up to, and have worked side by side with for years, is truly remarkable and unforgettable.”

Gerona, who’s mom to her 1-year-old daughter Dylan, may be have a boardroom seat with Revolve, but she also recognizes that most of the time she’s the minority in the room as a Filipino woman. That’s why she’s always thinking of ways to diversify the brand marketing team at Revolve.

“We’re super proud to work with a diverse group of over 3,000 influencers in a variety of ways — events, trips, social, all the way up to design partnerships and beyond,” she shares. “We’re constantly evolving our marketing strategy and developing our influencer network. What’s most important is that we listen to our customers and who they are inspired by. They’re our ultimate guiding light. The goal is always to focus on what makes the most sense for the Revolve brand and our customers.”

The latest influencer trip was the brand’s much buzzed about #REVOLVESummer (you know the hashtag), which hosted the elite of social media mavens including Shay Mitchell, Camila Coelho, Rocky Barnes, Olivia Culpo, Victoria’s Secret Angels Lais Ribeiro and Elsa Hosk among many others Internet stars at the exclusive Cuximala Resort in Mexico.

“Cuixmala was absolutely incredible and was the perfect place to host Revolve summer. None of us, or the influencers we brought, have ever been there so it was such a great experience for everyone,” Gerona shares. “A lot of the girls we brought this year have been part of our network for a long time but had never joined us on an intimate Revolve trip, so it was amazing to spend time with them and learn more about them. Also, I love seeing a lot of the influencers I’ve become good friends with over the years. We always look forward to spending Revolve Summer together — it’s like summer camp!”

As for the biggest Instagram hack she’s learned at “summer camp,” it’s simple: “Always be yourself. And as long as you’re yourself, your content will feel authentic to you — and that’s super important.”

The hardest part of the trips isn’t what to put on your feed. It’s what to pack. But Gerona has the ultimate Revolve closet to pull from.

“I’m usually not an over-packer but it does takes me some time to pack because I like to make sure my outfits are planned out beforehand — even down to the accessories,” she shares. For #REVOLVEsummer, I made sure I packed some cute summer dresses from Lovers + Friends, sunglasses from my my my, swimsuits and activewear from lovewave, and RAYE shoes.”

Below, shop Gerona’s top picks for your summer suitcase below:

Image zoom Courtesy Revolve

“I adore this dress from LPA — it’s the perfect dress to wear on a hot summer day (and it even has pockets)!”

Buy It! LPA Daria Dress, $178; revolve.com

Image zoom Courtesy Revolve

“This bag is perfect when you want to dress up any outfit for those days when you’re on the go. I’m a huge fan of snake print — especially when it’s on a cute bucket bag!”

Buy It! L’Academie Jordan Bucket Bag, $178; revolve.com

Image zoom Courtesy Revolve

“These are my go-to sunnies for summer — throw them on with any of my picks above and voilà!”

Buy It! My, My, My Quynn Sunglasses, $98; revolve.com

Image zoom Courtesy Revolve

“This swimsuit is so on-trend and so SEXY! I’d pair this suit with a sheer coverup, some cute black sandals, and head straight to the beach.”

Buy It! Lovewave Beverly Bikini, $98; revolve.com

Image zoom Courtesy Revolve

“This is the top you wear to the club when you wanna make that ex-boyfriend see what he’s been missing — but really, this top is a showstopper and bound to turn some heads!”

Buy It! h:ours Suroc Cowl Top, $198; revolve.com