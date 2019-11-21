Shay Mitchell, Lais Ribeiro and More Style Stars Share Their Ultimate Holiday Must-Haves

Whether you spend the holidays all-glammed-up on the party circuit, relaxing with family in sweats or on vacation in a tropical locale, the season can be a busy time for everyone. So when it comes to making your list and checking it off (maybe more than twice), it helps to rely on some products and pieces that will always keep you looking polished. So we turned to our favorite style influencers to source holiday trips, tricks and outfit inspo. We caught up with some of the industry’s top tastemakers at the annual REVOLVE Awards in Los Angeles on November 15, to find out their holiday style must-haves, the travel bag they always use and the tanning drops that give the perfect faux-sun glow.

Influencer: Shay Mitchell

Image zoom Marc Patrick/BFA.com

The actress, entrepreneur and new mom hit her first red carpet since welcoming her daughter, Atlas, in late October to accept her REVOLVE Award for entrepreneur of the year — and she looked as polished as ever.

Ideal Party Look

Image zoom Courtesy Revolve

“I’m wearing the Retrofete Jane Jacket Dress. I love this piece because it’s cool and effortless, but chic at the same time…and super comfortable!”

Holiday Must-Have

Image zoom Courtesy Revolve

“My favorite REVOLVE accessory right now is the Béis Work Tote because it’s perfect for a girl on the go, and the entire shearling collection because of the soft fabric. You can also never go wrong with the Cosmestic Case, I have five of them all in rotation!”

Influencer: Hannah Godwin

Newly engaged Bachelor alum, Hannah Godwin shined at the REVOLVE Awards with her fiancé, Dylan Barbour, by her side.

Image zoom Donato Sardella/Getty

Ideal Holiday Outfit

“I’m wearing this sassy dress called the Zindel Mini Dress by NBD! I love how simple the silhouette of the dress is in this amazing royal blue color.”

Holiday Must-Have

Image zoom Courtesy Revolve

I’m an earring girl, so any and all types of earrings! I love these statement ones from 8 Other Reasons.

Image zoom Courtesy Revolve

Favorite Winter Beauty Item

I’m a huge fan of the Tan Luxe self-tan drops! I throw a couple drops of this into my serum and it gives you the best sun-kissed glow.

Influencer: Madison Pettis

From Disney star to dolled up! Madison Pettis looked showed some leg in a sleek black asymmetrical dress.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Ideal Holiday Outfit

Image zoom Courtesy Revolve

I’m wearing the NBD Princess Bride Gown in Black. It’s sleek and sexy with an asymmetrical high slit to show off my legs. I really love the silhouette!

Holiday Must-Have

Image zoom Courtesy Revolve

Right now I’m loving the RAYE Dance Heel. The black crocodile texture is super chic, and the thick platform heel makes them comfy to dance the night away in!

Favorite Winter Beauty Item

Image zoom Courtesy Revolve

I love the Luna 2 Mini from FOREO. It’s a cute little vibrating facial cleansing brush that gets deep into the pores but yet is still gentle. My skin feels amazing after I wash with it!

Influencer: Lais Ribeiro

This angel brought sparkle to the REVOLVE red carpet in a scrappy sequin number.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Ideal Holiday Outfit

Image zoom Courtesy Revolve

I’m wearing the gorgeous Andrea Dress from LPA!

Holiday Must-Have

Image zoom Courtesy Revolve

This L'Academie Belt Bag is one of my favorites from REVOLVE, not only do I love the color and the design but it’s so convenient for me to use, especially when running errands around NYC!

Favorite Winter Beauty Item

Image zoom Courtesy Revolve

I use a facial roller everyday as a part of my skin care routine. This Skin Gym one from REVOLVE is just perfect and I absolutely love the Black Obsidian stone and it’s benefits.