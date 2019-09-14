A Tube of This $8 Red Lipstick Sells Every 4 Minutes — and It’s Currently on Sale

Image zoom Mario Sorrenti/Revlon

While beauty trends come and go, the red lip will always be around, which is probably why this celeb-loved lipstick brand’s fire-y red shade has been so popular.

Revlon’s iconic Fire and Ice Super Lustrous Lipstick, which has been around since the 1950s, has been a best-seller for decades with one tube selling every four minutes, a Revlon spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

The lipstick, which was recently worn by Gal Gadot, first launched in 1952 with a famous campaign starring supermodel Dorian Leigh. Today, it’s a best-seller in drugstores and on Amazon where it’s racked up over 1,800 five-star reviews. The flattering red shade is so iconic, it was even name-dropped in the latest season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The long-lasting but lightweight lipstick is formulated with vitamin E to ensure its as moisturizing as it is vibrant. And if you don’t love the popular crimson color, there are 82 more shades to choose from, including its equally popular Cherries in the Snow hue.

Beyond its popularity in Hollywood (the brand has also been worn on the red carpet by stars like Olivia Wilde and Halle Berry — just to name a few), the lipstick is also a favorite among Amazon shoppers who call it “the best lipstick — period” and “one of my forever favorites.” Among its many praise-filled reviews, shoppers say they love its affordable price point, moisturizing feel, and overall value.

“Get this lipstick and get ready for compliments,” one reviewer wrote. “I’ve got Chanel and other brands and they’re nice, but I get the most compliments when I wear this lipstick. People I don’t even know say, ‘I love your lipstick!’ and it’s Revlon. Seriously…Revlon!”

And what’s even more impressive — its cult-like following also includes long-time fans who have worn it for decades. “Many, many years ago, when I was just getting into makeup as a teenager, my first lipstick (and nail polish) was Revlon’s Fire and Ice,” one reviewer wrote. “Being in need of a new lipstick, I looked on Amazon, and was surprised to see after years, Fire and Ice was still around. Quite pleased with it!”

And if you can’t make up your mind and select just one of the line’s many shades to try, go for the brand’s new $20 Take the Stage Reds lipstick set, which comes with both Fire and Ice and Cherries in the Snow, plus another rich ruby shade, Certainly Red. Like we said, red lips are here to stay, so you might as well stock up.