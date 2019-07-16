This “Life-Changing” Hair Dryer Brush Is on Sale for 48% Off — but Not for Long

Image zoom Amazon

Unlike our favorite celebs with lust-worthy locks, getting a weekly blowout isn’t in the cards for most of us. But thankfully achieving salon-worthy hair at home is actually possible thanks to the “life-changing” Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer. This handy hair tool brushes your hair while drying it at the same time — leaving you with the sleek and shiny hair of your dreams.

And for today only, this beloved hair dryer brush is currently marked down by 28% for Amazon Prime Day. The clever gadget’s ionic technology helps fight frizz and leaves your hair looking and feeling smooth, while its round edges and tufted bristles work together to add fullness and volume to your hair. It also boasts three different heat and speed settings for styling flexibility.

The Revlon hot air brush is so popular that it has already racked up more than 7,800 reviews and an impressive 4.3-star rating. One customer raved, “This is literally the only hair dryer/styler that I have ever found easy and fast enough to use! I love it! It just takes a few minutes to dry my hair, and the size and shape make it easy to get it right. My hairstylist apparently had an off day last time she cut my hair, and the cut was uneven, but I still got compliments after I used this dryer!”

Another wrote, “This dryer has changed my life. I’m not kidding. I have always struggled, attempting to use a round brush when blow drying my hair. I could never get results like my hairstylist. All I got was really tired arms. I absolutely love this hair dryer. Now I can easily dry my hair while turning this brush, and my hair looks amazing in a few short minutes, if I do say so myself.”

Normally priced at $59.99, it is currently on sale for $43.19, and Prime members will score an additional 20 percent off at checkout — meaning this can be yours for a mere $34.50! Just remember Prime Day ends at 11:59 p.m. PST tonight, so you’ll have to act fast and add the top-rated hair tool to your shopping cart ASAP before it jumps back up to full price tomorrow.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $34.50 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com