The Hair Dryer Brush with More Than 69,000 Five-Star Reviews Is 51% Off Today

The coronavirus pandemic may be preventing some of us from going to the hair salon as often as we used to, but luckily there are professional-grade hair tools that you can use at home to achieve that “just left the salon” look. And one of Amazon’s most popular hair tools — the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer — is majorly marked down right now for Amazon Prime Day 2020.

With more than 69,000 five-star reviews, this best-selling gadget dries your hair while brushing it, leaving you with a sleek and shiny blowout in minutes. Many shoppers have called the clever hair tool “life-changing” thanks to its ability to fight frizz, detangle, and volumize hair at the same time.

The dryer brush’s ionic technology dries strands quickly, while its round edges and tufted bristles work together to smooth hair and add fullness. It even has three heat and speed settings that are all scalp-safe, so you don’t have to worry about burning yourself with the hot-air brush.

“This is one of the best things ever,” raved one shopper. “I have wavy hair and usually just let it air dry because every time I want to straighten it by blow drying, I end up with a puffball head the size of a football helmet. Now I can get the look almost as good as when my stylist dries my hair with a round brush and blow dryer. My husband was awestruck and I’m so happy at the minimal amount of effort.”

“Holy freakin grail product,” wrote another. “All my life I’ve had thick, coarse, dense, tight curly hair.. I’ve spent more hours than I’d like to admit of my life styling my hair. It took me 22 minutes to blow dry and style my hair. My hair feels soft and bouncy and is so shiny. I suck at blow drying my hair but with this product it’s so easy. If you have thick curly dense hair like me and are looking for a product to literally change your life, look no further.”

Normally priced at $59.99, the top-rated dryer brush can be yours for just $29 (a whopping 51 percent off)! A deal this good is bound to sell out quickly, so we recommend adding it to your shopping cart ASAP.

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $29.39 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com