The Hair Dryer Brush with More Than 88,000 Five-Star Reviews Is 50% Off for Black Friday

Professional blowouts may not be in the cards for most of us right now, but luckily there is a way to get a salon-worthy hairdo from the comfort of your own home, thanks to the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer. And right now, the “life-changing” hair tool is currently discounted by 50 percent as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

The handy gadget brushes your hair while drying it and will leave you with a sleek “just left the salon” look in mere minutes. Its ionic technology dries hair quickly and fights frizz at the same time, while the round brush’s tufted bristles add volume and shine. The dryer also has three heat settings, so you can easily adjust it to suit your hair’s needs.

Along with a lightweight, ergonomic design that won’t leave your arm feeling tired, the hair dryer brush also boasts a long swivel cord that gives you the freedom to move around as you style your hair. Shoppers of all hair types and lengths are fans of the Revlon One-Step Dyer, and more than 88,000 of them have given it a perfect five-star rating — which helped make it Amazon’s number one best-seller in its Beauty and Personal Care category.

“Ok, this is seriously one of the best tools I’ve ever used for my hair,” raved one customer. “I have really thick, long hair and it’s a pain in the butt to dry and style. I usually just let my hair air dry and either don’t style it or I use a flat iron. I was able to dry my hair in less than 10 minutes and it had nice body and was smooth. I’ve tried things like this in the past and they just didn’t do what they said and took way too long. This one, however, does what it says it'll do and does it quickly!”

“I have dreamed of this day. The day where I need only one hair styling tool to dry my long, thick, frizzy hair,” wrote another. “There is no learning curve at all. You just brush and curl. My 50-minute hair routine has been cut down to 18 minutes. The fact that it leaves my hair silky smooth, is simply mind blowing. This is my new holy grail and I recommend it to everyone.”

It’s rare to see reviews this good, so if you’re ready to join thousands of beauty lovers and jump on the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer bandwagon, now is the perfect time. Normally priced at $59.99, the top-rated hair tool can be yours for just $29.99 when you click the extra savings coupon. A deal this good is bound to sell out quickly, so we suggest adding it to your shopping cart ASAP.

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $29.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com