Revlon’s Mega Popular Hot Air Brush Comes in a Flat Brush Version That’s Only $24 Today

Hot air brush lovers, listen up! In case you didn’t know, the popular Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer has a sister appliance — and it’s only $24 today during Amazon’s early Cyber Monday deals event.

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler follows the same concept as the round brush tool, except it’s a flat paddle brush. The product is actually Revlon’s original one-step appliance — it launched one year before the popular volumizer brush. It originally retails at $40, but you can grab it for over $15 off until 11:59 p.m. PT tonight, making it even cheaper than the volumizer brush ($37.49; amazon.com).

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler is currently the fourth best-selling hot air brush on the site, and boasts over 2,100 positive four to five star reviews. Shoppers say “it works wonders” on their hair, and can dry it in as little as eight minutes.

“I was skeptical about this brush as I have tried similar products in the past without success. However this is on another playing field. I bought the paddle brush version and find it to be so easy to use. I have fine hair, but a lot of it. It would take me between 20 and 40 minutes to achieve the same results as I got with this brush in just over 8 minutes!” one customer wrote, attaching a photo of her hair as evidence. “On top of all of this I also have absolutely no frizz when I use this brush. I am used to the ‘halo frizz’ at the top of my head after blow drying but it doesn’t happen with this brush. I cannot recommend this product enough.”

You can only grab the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler on sale for today — so if you’re eyeing it as a holiday gift or just want to treat yourself, you only have hours to get it for 40 percent off!