Retta took a cue from her iconic Parks and Recreation character and treated herself on the red carpet last night.

On Thursday the entire Parks and Recreation cast reunited in L.A. at the Paley Center for Media’s Parks And Recreation 10th Anniversary Reunion event and the actress paid a special homage to her character through her outfit.

Retta, who played Donna Meagle on the NBC hit, wore a pretty pink fit-and-flare dress with high ruffled collar and A-line skirt, featuring a subtle print that reads, “Treat Yo’ Self” — her character’s most iconic catch phrase.

In season 4, Donna Mealge and Tom Haverford (played by Aziz Ansari) celebrate “the best day of the year” to “treat themselves” to shopping sprees, spa excursions and 24 hours of luxurious living.

And super fans of the show freaked out about her customized dress on Twitter, sharing clips of the hilarious Treat Yo’ Self montage scene.

During a stop at Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2016, Retta opened up about the legacy of the catch phrase. “If I don’t hear it 10 times a day, I haven’t left my house,” the actress said. “People tweet me all the time, nothing that I post doesn’t have the comment entry, ‘Treat Yo’ Self’ in it.”

“But I love that people think that they’re discovering new land with it. I’ll post a new purse that I bought and they’re like, ‘Girl you know what you just did, right?’ Yeah, I do, I do.”

The entire cast was on-hand to discuss the legacy of the show, with panel hosted by Patton Oswalt, including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe and Jim O’Heir.