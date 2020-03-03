Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with These $40 Jeans That Have the 'Perfect Stretchiness'

Image zoom Amazon

Jeans will always be a closet staple, but finding the perfect pair can take lots of trial and error. You want your denim drawer to be filled with pants that are as comfortable as they are cute and flattering. Add affordable to the list, and you’ll probably feel like you’ll be searching for the perfect pair forever. But we’ll let you in on a little secret: Amazon shoppers have already discovered a pair of jeans that deliver on this trifecta.

With over 1,300 positive reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating, these Resfeber ripped boyfriend jeans have climbed their way toward the top of Amazon’s best-sellers list in women’s jeans (ranking in sixth place just below the popular Levi’s pull-on skinny jeans and Gloria Vanderbilt tapered denim). The mid-rise pants are made from a cotton and spandex blend and have a relaxed yet sleek fit — the main reason customers are obsessed with them. Many have raved they have the “perfect stretchiness” and one person claims they are “legit the best pair of pants [they] own.” We’re sold.

“I absolutely LOVE these jeans,” one reviewer wrote. “They are super cute and very flattering. The fabric has a generous amount of stretch so they are super comfortable too! The minute my daughter sees these she’s going to want a pair of her own.”

Buy It! Resfeber Women’s Ripped Boyfriend Jeans in Darkwash, $19.99–$41.99; amazon.com

There are 13 iterations of the Resfeber boyfriend jeans, but the most popular style among shoppers is clearly this distressed dark wash pair (known as 6712-darkwash), as evidenced by customer photos. The pants have a faded deep blue color and feature a zip fly, button closure, ripped holes around the knees, unfinished hems, and five pockets. But best of all is the fact that they’ll cost you less than $50 (prices vary based on size). The second fan-favorite is this pair of slightly less distressed light wash jeans that have rolled cuffs.

Several people have compared the Resfeber pants to the jeans from Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, and one person jokingly said she feels like Blake Lively when she wears them. “I swear these jeans are the pants from the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and I feel like Blake Lively in them. When I pulled these out of the bag, at first glance I automatically thought there’s no way I’m gonna get these up past my [butt], but they just slid on like BUTTAH, honey. The perfect amount of stretch, hugs my legs just right, and helps flatten out my midsection.”

Buy It! Resfeber Women’s Ripped Boyfriend Jeans in Light Blue, $19.99–$41.99, amazon.com

Sizes for the jeans range from 0 to 16, and both the company and reviewers recommend sizing down for both jeans featured above. So, yes, you can officially end your search for the best jeans by adding a pair of Resfeber denim to your Amazon cart now. But in case you need one more excuse to add these jeans to your cart, just read this review:

“I rarely write reviews yet felt it was really important to share how fantastic these jeans are. I always struggled in the past to get a flattering pair of jeans. I discovered these online and decided to take the gamble to order them. It really was the best decision I made! They are so comfortable, look great, are really flattering, super trendy, and for the price, are really good quality. I am so happy, I actually ordered two pairs: one size up for comfy days and my usual size for going out. It’s crazy, I never thought a pair of jeans could make me so happy.”

