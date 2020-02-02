Amazon’s Best-Selling Work Dress Comes in 13 Different Colors and Is Less Than $25

Amazon

We all know how tricky it can be to find a dress that is stylish, comfortable, and professional-looking enough to wear to work. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have discovered the Rephyllis Work Dress, and they’re letting the world know how great it is. Over 600 of them have given the work-perfect style a five-star rating, which quickly helped it become Amazon’s best-selling work dress.

Along with a figure-flattering silhouette, the dress features a demure scoop neck and hits just below the knee, making it appropriate to wear in every type of office. Amazon customers love how soft and stretchy it feels, but their favorite part seems to be how versatile the dress is. Many reviewers have uploaded photos of themselves in the work staple to show off different ways to style it.

Buy It! Rephyllis Work Dress, $23.99; amazon.com

“I LOVE this dress! It’s so simple but it’s lovely. I cannot stop wearing it,” said one shopper. “I get compliments on it all the time and it’s easy to dress up or down. Can wear it to the office with a blazer and to drinks after work, could wear it to dinner with the boyfriend, or just out strolling around the city on weekends. It’s perfect. I’d love more in different patterns!”

“The dress fits like a glove and is sooo flattering,” wrote another. “I cannot believe how much I love this dress. It’s now one of my favorites. I want it in every color. I have nothing bad to say about this dress, just that I should have bought it sooner.”

There are 13 different colors and prints to choose from that are so cute, many customers said they bought several options at once. Ready to add one (or two) to your own work wardrobe? Shop the office-appropriate dress below for just $24.

