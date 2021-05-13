This ‘Comfortable, Versatile, and Flattering’ Racerback Bodysuit Is an Amazon Best-Seller

The racerback bodysuit is so popular, in fact, that it was backordered for over a week and just came back in stock. Made from a soft and stretchy blend of nylon and spandex, it's double-lined in the chest area to ensure it remains supportive and not see-through. It has a high neckline, a racerback fit, and a thong bottom with convenient snap-button closures. You can choose from 11 colors and sizes small through XXL. Plus, it's currently 39 percent off at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $22.