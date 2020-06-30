This Light and Airy Romper Is Such an Easy Summer Outfit, Shoppers Are Buying It in Multiple Colors

The beginning of July almost always brings some of the hottest days of summer. You know, the ones where the sweltering heat leaves your skin feel sticky to touch and you can’t fathom wearing anything more than the smallest amount of clothing possible. That’s why it’s essential to be ready with a closet full of lightweight, comfortable pieces. And luckily, Amazon is a mecca of affordable summer styles like mini dresses, lounge shorts, and more. While browsing through the retailer’s offerings recently, we stumbled upon the Reoria romper and immediately needed to put it on your radar after reading the beaming reviews.

The sleeveless romper features a flattering scoop neck, adjustable drawstring waistband, and (drumroll, please)... pockets! Between its soft, breezy fabric and loose, relaxed fit, Amazon shoppers say it’s the perfect easy-to-throw-on outfit for those scorching hot days. “Great fit,” “light and easy,” and “a summer staple” are just a few of the phrases that have been used to describe the Reoria romper. The consensus among the 500+ customers that have left it positive reviews is that the style is very versatile — it’s equal parts dressy and lounge-worthy.

“I like [this romper] so much, I got four different colors,” one shopper wrote. “I can wear them around the house to stay cool, and yet and it’s well-dressed enough to take the dog out for a walk or go to the grocery store.”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Reoria Women’s Summer Scoop-Neck Sleeveless Tank Top Short Romper, $16.99–$24.99; amazon.com

“This romper is a must buy. Buy two actually,” another wrote. “It is perfect to throw on — dress up or down. Simple and the material is good!”

The fabric is so lightweight that one shopper commented, “It's like wearing nothing. It's so comfortable and I love it.”

In fact, the combination of its breathability and versatility is the reason why so many customers are purchasing the romper in multiple colors. “Safe to say I am obsessed with this romper. It is so comfy. Will be ordering one in every color. It is perfect for spring and summer!”

The Reoria romper is available in an array of 12 different colors and prints, including a trendy neon tie-dye and classic black-and-white stripes. Even better? It won’t cost you more than $25 depending on the color you choose. With the hottest days of summer on the horizon, now’s a great time to add this summer staple to your wardrobe.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Reoria Women’s Summer Scoop-Neck Sleeveless Tank Top Short Romper, $16.99–$24.99; amazon.com