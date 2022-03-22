You Can Find This $23 Flattering Crop Top in Thousands of Amazon Shopping Carts Right Now

It's available in 16 colors ranging from neutrals like brown and white to springy shades like pink and green — and are "snagging it in every color." More than 2,000 customers have given this cropped tank top a perfect rating, and reviewers rave about how comfortable and flattering it is. They say it "smooths any lines or bumps" and "keeps everything in check." So much so, that even women with large cup sizes are ditching bras when they wear the top. "These shirts fit snug and hold your chest in place with no need for a bra," one explained.