You Can Find This $23 Flattering Crop Top in Thousands of Amazon Shopping Carts Right Now

Customers are calling it a “wardrobe necessity”
By Claire Harmeyer March 22, 2022 07:00 AM
It's rare that one piece of clothing is suitable for both working out and going out, but Amazon shoppers seem to have found a unicorn that easily checks both boxes.

The Reoria Racer Back Tank Top is currently rising in the ranks of Amazon's most-bought fashion items, and there's a laundry list of reasons as to why. First, the cut: The silhouette of this best-selling shirt is both sporty — thanks to the halter neck — and sexy, due to its cropped length. This combination of effortlessness and flirtiness makes the cropped tank top suitable for a wide variety of occasions and an easy option to throw on when you're in a rush but want to look put together.

It's available in 16 colors ranging from neutrals like brown and white to springy shades like pink and green — and are "snagging it in every color." More than 2,000 customers have given this cropped tank top a perfect rating, and reviewers rave about how comfortable and flattering it is. They say it "smooths any lines or bumps" and "keeps everything in check." So much so, that even women with large cup sizes are ditching bras when they wear the top. "These shirts fit snug and hold your chest in place with no need for a bra," one explained.

The ways to wear this "wardrobe necessity" are endless. Pair it with a midi skirt and wedges for date night or slip into jeans and sneakers for a casual outing. Or, wear it during a workout like many shoppers are doing. They even compare its quality to more expensive brands like Lululemon and Skims, claiming it stays put while they exercise. 

At just $23, this versatile cropped tank top is a steal. Shop the staple spring and summer shirt that's blowing up on Amazon in more colors below.

