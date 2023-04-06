I Tried Rent the Runway's New Subscription Plan and I Am Only Renting Clothes from Here on Out

What It Is: Rent the Runway's 10-Item Subscription Plan, with 2 shipments per month and 5 items per shipment

Who Tried It: Lizzie Hyman, Editorial Assistant and Writer

Level of Difficulty: 1 (because my closet looked stunning but saying goodbye to these items was bittersweet)

With the pivot from winter to spring, my closet needed a serious revamp. I am fearful of being an outfit repeater, especially when it comes to noteworthy pieces, which is why it only made sense for me to pick statement dresses, sets, purses and blazers when testing out this rental subscription plan. When offered the opportunity to assemble fashionable outfits from items created by well-known designers, I couldn't resist.

Outfit 1:

Courtesy Lizzie Hyman

I lived out my Clueless fantasy in this blue houndstooth skirt and blazer from Sandro. Whether paired with loafers and worn to the office, or heels and worn to brunch, as seen here, this outfit is surprisingly versatile. The reviews and photographs of others wearing the set on the Rent the Runway website were helpful in deciding what size to get and how to style it. Keeping it cohesive, I added a green Sandro shoulder bag that I rented from the website and spent my Saturday in style.

Outfit 2:

Courtesy Lizzie Hyman

Dressing up a casual outfit with a fun jacket is my bread and butter. Wearing a graphic tee, black jeans and sneakers to the office suddenly becomes acceptable when a blazer is put on top. I chose to rent a green Samsoe blazer and it did not disappoint. Not only did I get to be comfortable at work, but I looked trendy while doing it.

Outfit 3:

Courtesy Lizzie Hyman

This rental experience came just in time for a black-tie birthday party that I was attending. Purchasing a gown is not only expensive but stressful. Renting this Sau Lee gown was an enjoyable experience, knowing that if I didn't love it I could just swap it out for something else. Luckily, based on the size recommendations and photos from reviews, I picked a gown I loved and felt comfortable in. I paired it with my nude heels and the green Sandro bag because who said I couldn't wear it more than once?

Outfit 4:

Courtesy Lizzie Hyman

Springtime in New York City means wearing dresses to brunches, dinners and events where dressing up is certainly not required. The second the city hit 60 degrees, I put on this Derek Lam Collective mini dress that I rented and wore it to lunch with my friends. While I might have underestimated how cold I would be sitting in the shade, at least I had a cute outfit on. Along with my well-loved espadrilles, I wore an orange Marge Sherwood square bag from RTR. I couldn't bear to part ways with this dress, so it was not swapped out and stayed as one of my five items for the whole month.

The Verdict: Based on the compliments I received from passersby while I shamelessly posed for these photographs, as well as my difficulty parting ways with the items when it came time to say goodbye, I would say that this was a successful experience. Not only is it sustainable to rent items, but it allows for a big sigh of relief when you see you were charged $144 as opposed to what would be thousands of dollars if you were to purchase everything. My only qualm is how frequently I felt articles of clothing were unavailable and how often I had to refresh the website to see if an item I wanted was obtainable. Nevertheless, if you're looking to try out pieces that you normally wouldn't go for, create one-time-wear looks or just bring more versatility to your wardrobe, this might just be exactly what you need.