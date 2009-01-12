Renee Zellweger's Golden Globes Look: Love It or Hate It?

Frazer Harrison/Getty

When we think of Renee Zellweger on the red carpet, visions of sleek blonde hair and retro strapless gowns come to mind. So, we were a little surprised by the Oscar winner’s appearance at the Golden Globes in a look that seemed to pull from a Victorian inspiration. Gone was the recent short hair, replaced by an updo of corkscrew curls. In place of the usual shoulder-baring gown was a see-through blouse over a nude corset and fishtail skirt — all still by Carolina Herrera, of course. We always applaud stars for trying new looks — isn’t that the fun part of fashion? (See all the Best Dressed stars at the Golden Globes by clicking here!) But we want to know what you think. Vote in our poll below!

