Golden Globe winner Renée Zellweger didn’t just bring Hollywood glamour to the red carpet, she brought the perfect solution to walking in heels with a swollen ankle.

On the red carpet, the Judy star revealed to Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez that her favorite aspect of her floor-length Armani Privé gown was the way it carefully concealed her twisted ankle.

“Oh lord, I’ve got a bit of a swollen ankle right now and it’s on the right side so that’s perfect,” Zellweger said.

The 50-year-old actress, whose portrayal in Judy Garland in Rupert Goold’s biopic earned her a Golden Globe win for best actress in a motion picture drama, called her red carpet strut a “lucky walk” thanks to her swollen ankle.

“Well I was thinking that my swollen, twisted ankle nobody is going to know about is nicely placed behind the dress,” Zellweger added.

The actress teamed her strapless baby blue dress, featuring a crystal-embroidered thigh-high slit on the right side, with matching Jimmy Choo pumps and a gold cuff. For finishing glam touches, Zellweger wore her blonde hair in a loose updo and added a soft pink lip.

On Sunday night, Zellweger nabbed her fourth Golden Globe win and spoke about returning to the Hollywood scene in her acceptance speech.

“Wow, I really am up here. Well, hi everybody, it’s nice to see you. Y’all look pretty good 17 years later,” Zellweger jokingly said. “Thank you to the [Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Globes’ organizing body] for inviting me back to the family reunion, especially with all these extraordinary ladies this year.”

“I mean it, your work moves me. It moves me,” she said of her fellow nominees, which included Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell). “And I’ve been cheering for y’all from theater seats for a long time.”

She also paid tribute to Garland, calling her “one of the great icons of our time.”

“Celebrating one of the great icons of our time with you has been one of my great life blessings,” she adds, “and the conversations I’ve had with people internationally who just want to express their love for Judy Garland and tell about the great personal significance of her legacy and humanity has been a great reminder that the choices we make matter, what we make matters, and how we choose to honor each other in our lifetimes can matter a great deal down the road.”

Zellweger’s last win was in 2004 for her supporting role in Cold Mountain. She also took home the Golden Globe award in 2001 and 2003 for her starring roles in Nurse Betty and Chicago, respectively.

In 2010, Zellweger announced she would be taking a six-year hiatus from the acting business to focus on her personal life, and returned by making the 2016 film Bridget Jones’s Baby.

Zellweger told PEOPLE in 2016 that she took a step back from the industry after realizing that she had become unhappy with her life as a result of prioritizing her career.

“I can’t remember if there was one defining moment,” she recalled. “I don’t think so. I think I was just taking inventory of my life. Everything was about going from one professional obligation to the next. And that’s what I call them now, when they should have been exciting opportunities, creative opportunities or life adventures. Like laughing, driving to Sony, because Tom Cruise is there.”