The 2020 Academy Award winner was on-hand to present at this year's ceremony

Renée Zellweger Returns to the 2021 Oscars Stage in an Elegant Peony Pink Gown

Renée Zellweger brought her signature dose of elegant glamour to the 2021 Academy Awards.

The Oscar-winning actress, 51, looked chic as she commanded the stage in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé peony pink strapless silk gown to present the award for Actress in a Leading Role at Sunday night's ceremony in Los Angeles.

Zellweger's elegant, feminine design was accentuated with draped satin lapels at the neckline, a dramatic front slit and a crystal-embroidered trim.

Nominee Marlee Matlin shared a photo from backstage with Zellweger alongside presenters Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. "Beauties; I am humbled to be among these wonderful and talented #oscar winning women. Renee, Reese, Laura and me," Matlin wrote.

While Zellweger kept a low profile throughout the pandemic, she made her return to the spotlight at the kickoff of award season at the Golden Globes in February.

To present the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture drama to the late Chadwick Boseman, Zellweger chose in a midnight blue, custom Giorgio Armani Privé tea-length velvet dress featuring a strapless sweetheart neckline and front leg slit.

She also debuted a chic new above-the-shoulder lob during the ceremony which was styled in side-swept waves.

Last year, Zellweger won the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture drama for her leading role in Judy. She later went on to sweep the same category at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, British Academy Film Awards, Critics' Choice Awards and Academy Awards.

Zellweger's leading role in Judy marked a celebrated return to Hollywood for Zellweger after a mostly quiet decade in acting. She told New York Magazine she stepped away because "I wasn't taking care of myself."

"I needed to not have something to do all the time, to not know what I'm going to be doing for the next two years in advance," Zellweger said. "I wanted to allow for some accidents. There had to be some quiet for the ideas to slip in."

Next up for the actress? Starring in NBC's true crime drama The Thing About Pam, a limited series based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, which was explored on Dateline NBC as well as in a 2019 podcast with the same name as the upcoming show.