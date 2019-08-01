Renée Zellweger Brings Color to the Carpet in Playful Pink Mini Dress at HFPA Banquet

Renee Zellweger just proved she likes to have fun with fashion.

The Academy Award winner, who turned 50 this year, rocked a chic hot-pink Lela Rose mini dress while attending the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual Grants Banquet Wednesday night in Beverly Hills.

The playful taffeta design featured an off-the-shoulder drop sleeve, plus crystal beaded floral embellishments dotting the front.

Zellweger was all smiles as she took the red carpet in her colorful look, which she paired with and a textured pony-tail. She kept her glam on the more natural side with a nude lip.

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty

The actress took a famous six-year break from the spotlight in 2010 to focus on her personal life, after over a decade of making multiple movies a year. She returned to the red carpet for 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby, after revisiting the beloved character that made her a household name.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Since her return, she has already filmed five movies — including a Judy Garland biopic that’s already gaining Oscars buzz for the iconic star. The biopic is set to hit theaters on Sept. 27, putting Zellweger right at the height of awards season, and potentially many more glamorous appearances.

Also in attendance at the banquet on Wednesday night was Eva Longoria whose long-sleeve white dress also featured jeweled embellishment.

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty

The actress wore a longer white a-line dress featuring double slits at both sides. She decided to embrace the white theme of her dress and paired it with white heels, as well as a fresh white manicure and pedicure.

For a pop of color, Longoria rocked a purple eyeshadow.