Renée Zellweger Makes Glam Return to the Spotlight at 2021 Golden Globes — with a Chic Haircut!

Zellweger, who took home the best actress Golden Globe in 2020 for her role as Judy Garland, returned to this year's show as a presenter

Renée Zellweger made sure to kick off the 2021 awards season at the Golden Globe Awards with one show-stopping look.

Despite the unconventional Golden Globes ceremony, which was held virtually and without a red carpet due to the coronavirus pandemic, Zellweger, 51, transformed the stage into her own personal runway when she presented the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture drama to the late Chadwick Boseman on Sunday night.

The actress as elegant as ever in a midnight blue, custom Giorgio Armani Privé tea-length velvet dress featuring a strapless sweetheart neckline and front leg slit. She also debuted a chic new above-the-shoulder lob during the ceremony which was styled in side-swept waves.

As Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward tearfully accepted the award on his behalf, Zellweger stood to the side of the stage and emotionally held back her own tears.

Last year, Zellweger won the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture drama for her leading role in Judy. She later went on to sweep the same category at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, British Academy Film Awards, Critics' Choice Awards and Academy Awards.

At the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Zellweger stunned in an ethereal floor-length Armani Privé gown, which was actually strategically concealing her twisted ankle underneath. "Oh lord, I've got a bit of a swollen ankle right now and it's on the right side so that's perfect," Zellweger said during a red carpet interview with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez.

She went on to describe her red carpet strut a "lucky walk" thanks to her swollen ankle.

"Well I was thinking that my swollen, twisted ankle nobody is going to know about is nicely placed behind the dress," Zellweger said.