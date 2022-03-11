Renee Zellweger's Bright Orange Pants Are Actually Easy to Style for Spring

Need further proof that beyond-basic bottoms are having a moment right now? Check out these whimsical, fashion-forward options from Lulu's, Free People, and Nordstrom. There's also this cropped wide-leg style from Lululemon, currently on sale and still available in a handful of sizes in the electrifying yellow pear shade. It has dozens of positive reviews, some from shoppers who say they have stocked up on every color of the athletic-inspired pants thanks to their comfy fit and flattering silhouette.