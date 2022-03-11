Renee Zellweger's Bright Orange Pants Are Actually Easy to Style for Spring
Go bold or go home. That is, if you ask Renee Zellweger, who was spotted in a striking pair of brightly colored orange pants earlier this week in New York City while en route to The Today Show.
The actress paired a luxe black coat and V-neck matching sweater with cropped colored pants — all by Max Mara — to promote her new NBC series, The Thing About Pam. And with this one effortless-looking outfit, she made the case for incorporating pops of energizing color into our wardrobes immediately.
If a pair of vibrant colored pants is precisely what your closet has been missing, we're right there with you. We rounded up several women's trousers in a handful of rainbow hues at affordable price points, so if Zellweger's punchy citrus shade isn't for you, worry not: There's a cool color out there for everyone. All you need is a simple black or white top to nail this trend.
These Ceri Ceri high-waisted pants on Amazon are a steal starting at just $25. They come in 25 colors and are available in sizes S to 5X. With a sleek, no-frills waistband and stretchy fabrication, these bottoms are sure to look good from all angles. One reviewer described them as "flattering, slimming, and not see through," adding that they are great for "hiding [a] little tummy."
Need further proof that beyond-basic bottoms are having a moment right now? Check out these whimsical, fashion-forward options from Lulu's, Free People, and Nordstrom. There's also this cropped wide-leg style from Lululemon, currently on sale and still available in a handful of sizes in the electrifying yellow pear shade. It has dozens of positive reviews, some from shoppers who say they have stocked up on every color of the athletic-inspired pants thanks to their comfy fit and flattering silhouette.
"Best pants ever!" one shopper declared, adding that "they are so comfortable" that they don't even want to take them off at the end of the day. Now sign us up for that level of fashion loyalty.
Shop all of these fun, fresh, brightly colored women's trousers below.
Related Items
Buy It! Lululemon City Sleek Wide Leg Pants, $99 (orig. $128); lululemon.com
Buy It! Cemi Ceri High-Waist Dress Pants, $24.99–$37.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Lulu's Sophisticated Take High-Waisted Trousers, $54; lulus.com
Buy It! Sweaty Rocks Office Trousers, $20.99–$37.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Amy Lynn Wide Leg Crop Trousers, $85; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Free People Retro Trouser Pants, $98; freepeople.com
