How 'Sex Lives of College Girls' Star Reneé Rapp Uses Her Favorite Bags to Spark Style Inspiration

Reneé Rapp just wants to be herself — the actress and singer-songwriter tells PEOPLE how her partnership with Tumi is helping her do just that 

Michelle Lee
Published on March 16, 2023 04:55 PM
Renee Rapp for her Tumi collection
Photo: Courtesy of TUMI

Reneé Rapp takes her outfits and accessories "very, very seriously" — so much so, that she carries around bags of her personal jewelry when she's on the go.

For the rising actress, infusing pieces from her own closet into her on-screen character wardrobes brings her a sense of comfort.

"Sometimes I'll come to set and I'll be able to incorporate my personal jewelry with my character jewelry, so I travel with big plastic bags of jewelry from my stylist," she tells PEOPLE, adding that it helps when she's filming the The Sex Lives of College Girls because, "there's literally nothing from Leighton's closet I wouldn't like set on fire," she says referencing her character's clothes.

Rapp has a full roster. She stars in the Mindy Kaling-produced HBO Max hit show, plays Regina George in the Broadway adaption of Mean Girls and is pursuing her career as a singer-songwriter (she released her debut EP, Everything to Everyone last year). It's clear that she's going places, in both the literal and figurative sense, which is why she partnered with the lifestyle and accessories Tumi on its new campaign.

"A public perception that I have from an acting standpoint is I play a lot of hyper-feminine characters. And I think Tumi leans more androgynous and is very unisex," Rapp tells PEOPLE of collaborating with the brand.

Renee Rapp for her Tumi collection
Courtesy of TUMI

She also has her favorite bags, including her must-haves from Tumi, that help her return right back to her roots.

"These bags really lend themselves to my personal style and are more of a reflection of who I am than, sometimes, the roles or positions that I'm put in," she adds.

And she certainly has a sturdy and reliable rotation of bags to get her from point A to point B with ease.

"Right now, my go-to is my backpack because I'm really just going from my house in Jersey to set. I just show up in pajamas and I bring my backpack," Rapp shares, adding that the Celina Backpack has been the bag "at this era in my life."

Renee Rapp for her Tumi collection
Courtesy of TUMI

When she's traveling, the "Too Well" singer tows the 19 Degree Aluminum International Carry-On. It doesn't become "the main event" of her airport looks, but makes for a great complimenting piece.

This philosophy ties into what Rapp thinks of the It bag concept. She firmly believes that style is what you make of it and doesn't attribute much weight to the status quo.

"You could argue that if it's a bag that's a huge statement, then it's the moment. But, I actually love when my Tumi backpack becomes a part of my look and what I'm doing for the day. It says so much about where you're going and what you're doing without saying anything at all. So I think it's more just how you wear it what makes it like it," she explains.

Renee Rapp for her Tumi collection
Courtesy of TUMI

These days, the 23-year-old is busy filming and recording for the movie adaptation of the Tony-nominated Mean Girls show.

She admits her travel is limited to parts of New Jersey, where she's currently stationed ("I don't make this ginormous round trip every day and get on a plane to Barbados. I literally just go throughout Jersey," she says candidly).

But, even her everyday low-mileage journeys become "sort of an adventure" when she has all her essentials with her.

It's the whole point of Tumi's new Unpack Tomorrow campaign, which sees Rapp modeling the brand's relaunched Voyageur collection.

"It's just encapsulating sort of the most insane (what would seem like to me as a kid) 24 hours of my life, but [it] really just becomes my everyday."

Amid her hectic schedule, Rapp is straightforward in how she separates her real life from her silver-screen stories.

"Honestly, I don't think about it. I just do not think about it. When it comes to acting, it is something I just sort of instinctually do, whether it be similar to the character or different," she notes. "Literally no rituals, no routine, nothing at all. I honestly [be] as honest and blunt as I need to be."

