This $8 Gadget Will Make Your Winter Sweaters Look Brand New

And it has more than 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon  

By Rebecca Carhart
February 12, 2020 07:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Now that we’re halfway through winter, you probably feel like you’ve exhausted your rotation of cozy sweaters. While you could always snag a new cute cardigan or comfortable pullover, thousands of Amazon shoppers have found a way to give their sweater collections a much-needed refresh without buying a single new piece of clothing. 

The Remington Fuzz-Away Fabric Shaver is designed to remove threads, pills, and fuzz in a snap — leaving your favorite knits looking brand new. The handy gadget uses a rotating T-blade and a metal blade guard to remove unwanted piled-up fabric without damaging the garment. It then catches all the unwanted fuzz inside its removable storage compartment, making cleanup a breeze. 

Not only will the battery-operated device breathe new life into your winter sweaters and other clothing items, but it can be used on home furnishings like couches and drapes. Plus, its compact size and lightweight design make it perfect for travel. 

These are just a few reasons why the fabric shaver has earned itself over 2,000 five-star reviews and a coveted Amazon’s Choice Recommendation to boot. “I had an entire container filled with clothes that had lint and pilling everywhere, and I bought this product just to see if it could help with some of the old wear and tear,” wrote one shopper. “Well, it didn’t just help with some, it completely removed all the stuff from sweaters, pants, old t-shirts, and even socks!”

“This is the most awesome thing,” said another. “I admit, I have now become completely obsessed with using this thing! My sweaters/sweatshirts look like new again — even my worn-out favorite sweater has a refreshed look.”

If you’re still not convinced after reading the thousands of rave reviews, tons of customers have also uploaded before-and-after photos of their clothing and upholstered furniture to show just how effective the handheld product actually is. Perhaps the best part? You can score one for a mere $8, so it won’t cost much to give it a try for yourself.

Buy It! Remington Fuzz-Away Fabric Shaver, $7.99; amazon.com

