TikTok Star Remi Bader Hired by Victoria's Secret PINK as Brand Expands Its Size Offerings

Fashion influencer Remi Bader, who has 2.5 million social media followers, was named brand ambassador and size consultant in new partnership with Victoria's Secret PINK

Remi Bader continues to break boundaries in the fashion industry.

The 26-year-old TikTok star and model was recently named brand ambassador and size consultant for Victoria's Secret PINK in a shared effort to further empower young adults and champion body positivity.

"What intrigued me so much about this partnership — besides the fact that I grew up wearing PINK — is the brand's openness for my honesty and desire to see change," said Bader in a statement.

Possessing over 2.5 million followers on Instagram and the aforementioned social media platform combined, Bader's known for posting realistic try-on hauls and giving honest feedback of clothing brands while also candidly speaking about her own mental health journey.

"PINK has made a lot of strides over the years to be more inclusive and focus on mental health, and I'm really honored to work with the team to help young adults embrace their bodies and be an honest voice for the amazing community I've built," continued Bader.

Remi Bader Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

Her duties as a year-long ambassador and size consultant won't be a stretch from what she does best: provide insight into PINK's customer base and serve as an integral participant in product testing as the company works to further expand their sizes offerings.

"A year and a half ago I walked into just about every clothing store in soho to find an outfit for an upcoming shoot. Not ONE of those stores had above a size 10 or 12," wrote Bader in a recent Instagram post — recalling how "unfair" it was, and how she wished she could "connect with people who felt the same way."

She continued, "Fast forward a few months later... one singular TikTok speaking about my genuine feelings on the lack of inclusivity in the fashion industry with a little comedic twist... completely changed my life."

The partnership kicks off this week with XXL swimwear, marking PINK's first size expansion launch. This is just the beginning for the brand, as more inclusive sizes will soon be offered across all apparel.

In addition to wear testing the products, Bader will also be taking part in PINK's mental health initiatives, and mentoring 250 PINK campus reps across the country.

"I am so thankful to be working with a brand who wants to hear my feedback and cares about making a change. I can't wait for you all to be on this journey with me 💕," she wrote on Instagram.

Remi Bader Credit: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

This news is just another example of how Victoria's Secret continues to honor its commitment to celebrate and welcome all women, as it follows a major milestone achieved in its latest campaign – including Sofía Jirau, who made history in becoming the first Victoria's Secret model with Down syndrome.

The 24-year-old Puerto Rican model, who's "dream came true," joins 17 other women for a new underwear line and campaign titled Love Cloud Collection.