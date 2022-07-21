The TikTok star and fashion influencer opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about the advancements PINK has made since she's been named ambassador and a size consultant for the brand

Remi Bader on Victoria's Secret PINK Rebrand: 'Back in the Day, You Wouldn't See a Body Like Mine'

Remi Bader is speaking and Victoria's Secret PINK is listening.

Since announcing her year-long partnership with the lingerie and clothing brand back in February, the TikTok star, activist and body positive influencer opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about the strides the company has made as a result of her size consulting efforts.

"I feel like back in the day, you definitely wouldn't see a body like mine being a face of a campaign outside Victoria's Secret or the PINK store," Bader, 27, tells PEOPLE. "So it's definitely very exciting and really cool to be a part of it."

Bader, who boasts 2.1 million followers on the social media platform, is known for her realistic try-on hauls — and as PINK's brand ambassador and size consultant, she continues to uphold her responsibility to be completely transparent and honest with her opinions.

"I've tried on pieces before they've gone into production," she explains of the collaboration process. "If I'm like, 'How is this an XL? This should be the same size as this,' they listen to my feedback."

In addition to wear testing the products, Bader and the brand work together to expand its size offerings. As a result of her input, PINK's first size expansion to launch was XXL swimwear in February — and most recently, the best-selling Wear Everywhere Bras (which are now offered in 35 sizes up to 42DDD).

As someone who refers to herself as "not a bra girl," the fashion influencer says the Wear Everywhere Bra — available to shop now — is among her top picks in her Curated Faves collection.

"I don't always necessarily love wearing bras, but I need to sometimes," she admits. "I feel like for a wired bra, this is super comfortable. I love that you don't have to clasp it and you could just throw it over your head."

In addition to the bra, some of her other curated PINK picks include loungewear, activewear, and a number of different accessories. "I have basically been living in the sweatpants," Bader says with a laugh.

For the TikTok star — who "never thought" uploading a few videos back in September 2020 would lead to the worldwide recognition that she received — relatability is what's "keeping me going."

She explains that the messages she receives from fans like, "You changed my life," "I never had this confidence before," "I never thought I could wear this before" are what "makes me so grateful to have this platform."