Remi Bader on Her Friendships with Khloé Kardashian and Meghan Trainor: 'I've Received Great Advice'

"You just realize when you meet them that they're normal people just like you," Bader tells PEOPLE of meeting Khloé Kardashian, Meghan Trainor, Lizzo and more celebrities

Remi Bader went from a fan-turned-friend with some pretty famous people.

When chatting about her latest campaign as the face of Victoria's Secret PINK, the TikTok star, activist and body positive influencer opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about her relationships with Khloé Kardashian and Meghan Trainor.

"I've definitely received really great advice from them," Bader, 27, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "A lot of this is just so new to me, so having people to go to who just understand it more than people in my life who might not" is what she appreciates most.

Since uploading her first video on the social media platform in September 2020, the fashion influencer amassed over 2.1 million followers — and while her realistic try-on hauls and blunt honesty have resonated with women of all ages, Bader says the attention received from the Kardashians star and the "All About That Bass" singer "are the most surreal things."

Remi Bader and Meghan Trainer Credit: Remi Bader/Instagram

"The fact that me and Meghan Trainor, I would say, are very good friends," is hard to believe for the once fangirl who has put her star-stricken feelings behind her and "[doesn't] think that anymore." She explains, "I'm not like, 'Oh my God,' because when you connect with people and you realize they're normal people, that feeling of stardom goes away."

Not only has Bader visited Trainor's house, but she's also been a guest on her Workin' On It podcast where she spoke about her efforts in challenging unrealistic beauty and body standards, collaborating with brands to expand size offerings, and more.

While building a bond with the singer — who openly admitted to sliding into Bader's DMs writing, 'I want to be your friend" — was an unexpected, yet pleasant surprise for the TikToker, it was her initial interaction with Kardashian that blew her mind the most.

"When I first met Khloé I was freaking out," says Bader. "That's someone I've truly loved my whole life growing up. Even when I started all this and my friends were like, 'Do you think you'd ever meet Khloe?' I'm like, 'Oh no, there's no way I would ever! That's just so far out of my realm.'"

She adds, "So the fact that I have met her, we talk and I would say that we have a friendship, I think is really surreal. But also you just realize too, she's a normal person."

Kardashian and Trainor are just two of the many celebrities that have entered Bader's star-studded circle. In November 2021, she collaborated with Selena Gomez for a realistic Rare Beauty haul — and most recently, she posed alongside Grammy Award-winner Lizzo.

Remi Bader and Lizzo Credit: Remi Bader/Instagram

"I was definitely pretty starstruck when I met Lizzo the other day," admits the content creator. "That was just for a few seconds, but it was a really cool feeling."

Although it's only been two years since she first stepped into the spotlight, Bader has not only been able to connect with her "idols," but she's learned a lot from the interactions along the way.