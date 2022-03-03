Runway Remi! Inside TikTok Star Remi Bader's Debut Fashion Show
You love her hilarious, heart-warming and relatable outfit hauls on TikTok. Now Remi Bader is bringing her candor and confidence to the catwalk! The social media megastar teamed up with Veronica Beard for its buy-now-wear-now runway show in Palm Beach, in celebration of the brand's 18th store opening. Here PEOPLE has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Remi Jo's runway debut
Backstage Glam
"Getting glam to walk in my first fashion show ever! I was a little nervous because the other models have been doing this their whole lives but I'm just going to wing it!"
Bling It On
"We're ready! I got accessorized with this beautiful CCWW Designs by Christina Pucci shell and diamond necklace which really pulled the whole look together."
Power Trio
"Finally — I got to meet the Veronicas before the show. They are the COOLEST! They made me feel super comfortable before I went out there by telling me how amazing I looked in their clothes which definitely calmed my nerves."
Well Suited
"Ok let's just agree — this pant suit is FIRE on me!"
Shop Remi's Runway Look!
Buy It! Veronica Beard Kelson Linen Dickey Jacket, $598; veronicabeard.com
Buy It! Veronica Beard Sunny Linen Pant, $398; veronicabeard.com
Best Tressed
"Time to tease the hair before show time! I've never worn my hair like this before and I'm OBSESSED!"
Model Mania
"Cracking up that I've never felt shorter in my life next to these 6-foot models, but still feeling confident as ever!"
Fashion Face-Off!
"I was trying to be serious like I'd think models would be before the runway, but the photographer said she wanted to see my personality. And when I hear that…this is the face I make!"
Catwalk Queen
"Runway Remi! Can you believe it? I don't even remember walking because my mind went blank, but I do remember hearing the positive reactions and excitement from the crowd. It was an amazing feeling!"
Dinner Dates
"Ended a fabulous evening next to my close friend Kit Keenan and the lovely Pam Arias at the Veronica Beard after show dinner which was stunning and the perfect way to celebrate such a memorable night. Thank you for having me VB!"
