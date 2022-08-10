Remi Bader Talks Revolve Line, Fashion Philosophy: 'I've Never Changed My Style Because I've Gained Weight'

Remi x Revolve is here!

Content creator and curve model Remi Bader brought her trendy sense of style, unapologetic brand of authenticity and some honest feedback from her followers (she has over two million of them on TikTok) to her debut fashion collection with Revolve, marking the e-tailer's first-ever extended-size collaboration.

The queen of realistic hauls tells PEOPLE her collaboration with the brand started over a year ago when Revolve reached out after seeing one of her TikTok videos.

"I'm always open to working with different brands if it makes sense for me, but I think that it's always better and more exciting when the brand reaches out directly," Bader, 27, tells PEOPLE. "Revolve was immediately open to my feedback which was just an automatic yes for me. And I think it's even better realizing now throughout the process how much say I've had, how much they've listened to me, how many things we've changed that my followers have told me and I brought back to the brand. It's been everything that I would want in a partnership — it's been great."

Remi x Revolve drops today, Aug. 10, with an initial release of 15 styles ranging in sizes XXS to 4X available on Revolve.com. During New York Fashion Week in September, the second installment of the line will drop alongside a special activation. Prices for the collection range from $55 to $150.

Below Bader shares more on the partnership and her career trajectory with PEOPLE.

You must get a lot of brands sliding into your DMs to collab. Why was Revolve the right fit for your first official foray into the fashion space?

"I've worked with a lot of brands at this point that say they want more of my feedback and then don't take it. Revolve has actually taken every single thing I've said into consideration. Just two weeks ago, I posted the size chart and we realized we messed up. There was a big size gap where a lot of girls weren't going to be accounted for because their size wasn't offered. So literally a week ago we added a completely new size. Revolve is taking the feedback very quickly. I really want people to like the line. I want people to feel this is something easy and fun for them to shop."

What makes the collection "so Remi"?

"I think it's very much my style. I love wearing crop tops. I wear matching sets all the time. I'm not a big mini dress girl. I like more of the midi length. But the blazer dress I would say is a mini, and I could never find a blazer dress that fit me so I made one. I love corsets, but I could never find a corset that fit me without sizing three sizes up, so I made that too. I just wanted it to be fun, simple but also Remi, which I would say is less conservative and a little sexy."

What void in the market do you think this collection fills?

"My issue always with shopping is a lot of websites and brands only offer more conservative clothes in larger size rangers. And then they have these sexy, sleek and more revealing clothes available in smaller sizes and that just never made sense for me. It should be the same thing across the board. With this collection, I tried making it all pieces that I wanted to find for myself that I could never find easily. I've never changed my style just because I've gained weight. I've always kept to the same style and I don't think that you should change your style just because you gain weight."

You live so much of your life publicly and open yourself up to millions daily. How do you take time to recharge?

"I used this summer to prioritize my downtime more. I went into a treatment center for my eating disorder. I've learned to say no to a lot of events and certain things that I just know will overwhelm me. I definitely have taken little breaks from creating content, even if it's for a week or two and then get back into it when I feel like my more energetic self. I'm better at listening to what I need, and definitely listening to my brain and my body more. And obviously when things get crazy and exciting things happen like launching my Revolve line, I notice I focus a little less on my mental health and myself. I'm just trying, especially this week, to give myself a little bit of downtime. I'm not trying to do a million things in a week that I know is already going to be stressful and exciting for me."

The pieces in this line are named after women close to you. Tell us more about that.

"It's friends and family. The Gigi Dress, that red gown, is named after my grandma that passed away. My mom was the one who gave me the idea to do a duster and she was so annoying and dramatic, but funny about it. 'You need to do a duster for me,' and wouldn't stop about it. So I secretly named it the Edina Duster. When I told her she was crying."

You are very much a part of Revolve family, traveling the world with them over the past year. What has your experience been like on those trips?

"Me and my sister still talk daily about last June when we went to that Bermuda trip. Honestly that's what made us closer weirdly, because that was the first thing I brought her on. It was either going to go hit or miss, we get along or we don't. And now I bring her on every Revolve trip with me. A lot of people always ask me, when I'm on the trips, I always get DMS of, "Do you feel uncomfortable that you're larger than a lot of the girls there?" The thing is, I've just never been that way. If I'm uncomfortable ever, it's an internal thing and with myself. But, I'm never going to compare myself to these other people that are nice people and being nice to me on the trip. I'm not going to be upset and let that ruin my time."