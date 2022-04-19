Remi Bader Shares an Inside Look at Her First Coachella
The queen of realistic hauls on TikTok keeps it extra real in the desert as she makes her Coachella debut. "I sure did love putting my festival outfits together," the 26-year-old content creator and model — who recently announced a size-inclusive clothing collaboration with Revolve — tells PEOPLE exclusively. Here, a behind-the-scenes peek at her party-hopping, festival-going weekend
Pool Party Pose
My first day and first time ever in Palm Springs! It's so beautiful here. I started my festival weekend with a Revolve pool party and was rocking my neon yellow Good American bathing suit and cover-up.
See It Through
Now for my first-ever Coachella! I was dripping sweat during this photo trekking my way into the festival grounds. I learned a few hours later that Coachella festival isn't necessarily for me, but I sure did love putting my festival outfits together!
Desert Glam
I was so excited to experience Revolve Festival Day 1 and even more excited that I got to get my hair and makeup done by Charlotte Tilbury and Mane Addicts. We love a glam moment!
Futuristic Fashion
Although I admittedly didn't love the actual Coachella festival, I did go back to the grounds this morning to experience the Ray Ban activation with Meta. It was such a cool interactive experience since they now have a pair of sunglasses that can take photos and videos just by voice command. How cool is that?!
The It Shot
I couldn't leave Coachella without getting the the classic photo in front of the Ferris Wheel. How'd I do? ;)
Press Pit Stop
When I arrived to Revolve Festival, I saw my girl Erin Lim and did an interview with her for her show The Rundown. It was super fun. This was right before Post Malone performed and it was AMAZING!
Sister Act
Revolve Festival Day 2! I brought my older sister Niki to join me for the weekend's festivities and we had the greatest time together. What's wild is that I think this is the first photo we've taken together in probably over a year, lol!
Dancing on Their Own
What's a festival without dancing? Loved seeing my girl Maeve Reilly.
Give It a Whirl
It seemed everyone was taking the same exact picture at the festival in front of this ride. I thought I might as well join the trend! This photo was taken right before Jack Harlow performed and it definitely ended my weekend on a high!
