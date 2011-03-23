Remembering Elizabeth Taylor's Style and Grace

Forum Press/Rex USA

She had her first big hit at just 12 years old, and from that point on, Elizabeth Taylor was a style icon. The dark-haired beauty with the violet eyes, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 79, stunned in dramatic Oscar gowns, boldly embraced fashion trends and became known for her affinity for brilliant baubles. She received a 29-carat diamond ring from third husband Michael Todd, but that was trumped by the sparklers gifted to her by fifth husband Richard Burton: the 33-carat Krupp diamond, 69-carat Taylor-Burton diamond (pictured, purchased for more than $1 million!) and a 50-carat, pear-shaped La Peregrina Pearl. In her later years, Taylor also launched three fragrances for Elizabeth Arden, Passion, Black Pearls and White Diamonds; the latter remains a best seller almost 20 years after its introduction in 1991. “She built a fragrance empire and one of the most successful brands in fragrance history,” Elizabeth Arden CEO E. Scott Beattie said in a statement. “She will be deeply missed.” For more of the star’s most stunning style moments, visit our gallery, Elizabeth Taylor’s Fabulous Fashions & Jewels. —Kate Hogan



