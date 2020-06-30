Shoppers Have Dubbed This $23 Mini Dress an ‘Amazon Gem’
It’s available in 11 fun prints and colors
Summer is finally in full swing. With weekend getaways on the calendar and grills firing up for backyard BBQ’s, there’s never been a better time to scoop up a cute mini dress for the season — and we found just the one to wear to each and every occasion. Bonus: It’s just $23.
The Relipop Short Sleeve Printed V-Neck Dress on Amazon is not only stylish, comfortable, and affordable, but it’s also loved by more than 800 shoppers and counting. In fact, customers are so enamored with this mini that they’re urging others to purchase it. “I love love love this dress...If you’re second guessing whether or not to buy it...BUY IT,” one enthusiastic shopper wrote.
“This is the cutest dress I’ve ever bought on Amazon,” another wrote. “It’s short enough to be flirty, but not inappropriate. It’s lightweight and fits around my curves perfectly. I’m super excited to wear this for the summer. I wore it for our Valentine’s date night and my boyfriend loved it. I also got about five compliments that day from total strangers!”
Thanks to its adjustable wrap silhouette, ruffle hem, and v-neckline, the Relipop mini dress cinches your waist and easily flatters your curves in all the right places (one reviewer called it an “Amazon gem that actually fits like it should.”) It’s also made from a polyester-cotton blend that’s lightweight and breathable, making it the perfect piece to wear on hot summer days, beach vacations, and anywhere else the season takes you.
Available in 11 fun prints and colors — including florals, polka-dots, and solids — the $23 Relipop dress is a style steal that will have all of your friends asking where you got it.
Buy It! Relipop Short Sleeve Printed V-Neck Dress, $19.99–$22.99; amazon.com
