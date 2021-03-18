This $23 Long-Sleeved Floral Romper Is One of Amazon Customers' Most-Loved Styles Right Now

In the spring and summer, putting together an outfit doesn't get much easier than throwing on a one-and-done romper. All you have to do is add shoes and accessories, and you're ready to head out the door. And right now, Amazon shoppers have their eyes set on the $23 Relipop floral romper, which earned a spot on Amazon's customer-loved styles chart this week.
The top-rated long-sleeved romper comes in three different patterns, including orange and blue, black and white, and red and white options. It has a deep V neckline, a fabric belt around the waist, ruffled shorts, and a zipper up the back. Plus, it's made from a polyester and cotton blend that shoppers call "light and flowy."
You can wear this romper for everything from a casual day with friends to a more formal date night. Simply pair it with sneakers and a denim jacket during the day, and swap those out for heels and a statement necklace in the evening.
"I can't explain how delighted I am with this purchase," one reviewer wrote. "Extremely flattering yet comfortable. I'm about to order it in another color! It fits like it was made for me."
Many reviewers with fuller busts added that this romper gave them full coverage up top, while cinching in their waists for an hourglass effect. Some also decided to size up to ensure the shorts would be long enough to completely cover their backsides.
"This outfit is AMAZING," a second shopper said. "The material, fit—everything about it is perfect, and it's so flattering! I felt like a million bucks on my Valentine's Day date!"
One of the most important things an outfit can do is give you confidence, and we're happy to say tons of shoppers reported feeling like their best selves in this romper. To get your hands on this popular springtime piece, shop the Relipop floral romper on Amazon below.
