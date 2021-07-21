This Flowy Skirt That's 'Perfect for Summer' Comes in 28 Colorways
Still searching for the perfect summer skirt? Look no further, as Amazon shoppers can't say enough positive things about this flared mini skirt that's under $20. The late summer heat gives you the perfect opportunity to swap out lengthier skirts for shorter options, and this one could become your new go-to.
Available in 28 colorways — ranging from floral patterns to neutral solids — the Relipop flared skater skirt has a cinched, high-waisted fit with a drawstring waistband for comfort. Amazon reviewers point to the skirt's lightweight fabric as a major benefit that makes it "perfect for summer." One person said it's "cool and comfortable for any activity" and "great for travel," a statement that other shoppers — who have donned the skirt for everything from date nights to tropical getaways — can attest to. "I wore this while walking around the city all day with sneakers and it was so comfortable and kept me cool in the heat. Could dress it up with sandals too. I have it in two patterns and love," another wrote.
Along with its breathable fabric, the slip-on skirt is praised for its flattering fit. "It fits perfectly. It's seriously so flattering for hourglass figures. I have a larger butt and the horizontal seam was still flattering," a customer shared.
Someone else pointed out that the drawstrings and high-waisted style allow them to adjust the fit easily. "Love this skirt. Fit is true to size. I am a size 28 in jeans and ordered a large, which is what I typically order in skirts. I was nervous it would be too short but it was great. You can wear it at different places on your waist, and when I make it more high-waisted, it is still at a good length."
The focus remains on warm-weather outfits for now, but with fall just around the corner, the flowy skirt would make a great transitional piece, too. "I can't wait to wear it this fall with a simple T-shirt, denim jacket, and booties. I will probably buy more colors for next spring," said another reviewer. Others agree, adding that they're planning to wear it with sweaters and even cowboy boots.
Prices start at just $14, so pick up the versatile Amazon skirt that'll become a wardrobe essential for the dog days of summer and beyond.
