This Flowy Skirt That's 'Perfect for Summer' Comes in 28 Colorways 

Available in 28 colorways — ranging from floral patterns to neutral solids — the Relipop flared skater skirt has a cinched, high-waisted fit with a drawstring waistband for comfort. Amazon reviewers point to the skirt's lightweight fabric as a major benefit that makes it "perfect for summer." One person said it's "cool and comfortable for any activity" and "great for travel," a statement that other shoppers — who have donned the skirt for everything from date nights to tropical getaways — can attest to. "I wore this while walking around the city all day with sneakers and it was so comfortable and kept me cool in the heat. Could dress it up with sandals too. I have it in two patterns and love," another wrote.